Tatum's Jumper Headlines Takeaways from Celtics' Preseason Opener vs. Nuggets
The Celtics opened preseason play by earning a 107-103 win over the Nuggets in a battle between the NBA's last two champions in Abu Dhabi.
Boston's 42.5 three-point attempts led the league last season, and Joe Mazzulla's squad certainly wasn't bashful about letting it from beyond the arc at Etihad Arena.
The Celtics launched 61 threes, including 35 in the second half. They made 20 triples they hoisted, a conversion rate of 32.8 percent.
The visitors in Friday's matchup against Denver also did an excellent job crashing the glass to extend possessions.
The reigning NBA champions grabbed 17 offensive rebounds to the Nuggets' 12, a win on the margins that helped swing the outcome in their favor. Boston parlayed those into an 18-14 edge in second-chance scoring.
And while Denver got a team-high 14 points from Nikola Jokic and outscored the Celtics 50-30 in the paint, the latter's depth outshined the former's in the second half of Friday's victory.
Here's a deep dive into what stood out as both halves unfolded.
1. At media day, Jayson Tatum said of the adjustments to his shooting mechanics: "Watched a lot of film. (I've) been working with my trainer, Drew (Hanlen), a lot, recently in the last few weeks. A few mechanical things: pick-up points, hand placement, getting lower, keeping my shoulders forward, things like that."
In Friday's preseason opener at Etihad Arena, the five-time All-Star, who enjoyed the second half from the bench, fared 4/11 from the field in the first two frames, including 3/7 (42.9 percent) from beyond the arc.
Tatum put 12 points on the board by intermission. He also grabbed six rebounds, matching Luke Kornet for a team-high at the break, and he led Boston with five assists in the opening 24 minutes.
2. Payton Pritchard made an immediate impact when he stepped on the floor. The former Oregon Duck knocked down four threes in seven minutes.
Whether it was getting open off screens or attacking downhill and then relocating after giving the ball up, the fifth-year guard did an excellent job freeing himself for clean looks from behind the arc.
After matching Nikola Jokic with a game-high 14 points at halftime, Pritchard utilized the third quarter, his final frame of the contest, to raise his stat line to 21 points, leading all scorers.
He also paced the Celtics with six assists and grabbed four rebounds.
3. Jordan Walsh is coming off a Summer League experience that didn't go as he envisioned.
"I felt like my focus was at the wrong thing," Walsh told Boston Celtics on SI while in Las Vegas. "I feel like I should have focused more on playing how I would play if Tatum was now on the floor. I feel like I was thinking (that) I was the only guy on the floor, not in a selfish way, but as a way of like, 'I want to get my shots' and stuff like that, and I feel like I put too much on making shots."
In his first in-game opportunity to practice playing with his new mentality, the 20-year-old wing more closely resembled the collegiate prospect that enticed the Celtics to select him with the 38th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Walsh was a defensive menace, disrupting actions and blocking three shots, a game-high.
Offensively, he registered nine points and capitalized on 2/6 triples.
He also tracked down a Sam Hauser miss from beyond the arc, perfectly reading where the ball was heading off the rim, then retrieved the rock and earned a trip to the free-throw line.
Walsh also screened effectively, including creating an open look at a three for Pritchard. And he delivered a dime from above the break to Neemias Queta for two points at the rim for one of his four assists.
4. The Celtics' veterans on two-way deals, JD Davison and Drew Peterson, maximized their minutes on Friday.
The former did an excellent job orchestrating the offense, put seven points on the board, swiped two steals, and obliterated a Trey Alexander layup attempt before throwing a lob to Dmytro Skapintsev at the other end.
Peterson was the star of the fourth quarter. He generated ten points, converted on 4/9 threes, and looked a cut above his competition. It was an encouraging performance for a six-foot-nine sharpshooter who figures to continue honing his skills as a top player for a talented G League team in Maine.
Up next: The Celtics and Nuggets will square off again on Sunday. Their rematch will tip off at 10 a.m. ET.