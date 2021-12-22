Joe Johnson Signs with Celtics, Bringing His Career Full Circle

With seven players in health and safety protocols, and all of them ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Boston Celtics are signing Joe Johnson to a 10-day contract, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The now 40-year-old Johnson last played for the Houston Rockets in 2018. In 23 games, he averaged six points and 2.8 rebounds in 22 minutes of floor time.

The Celtics drafted Johnson with the 10th overall pick in the 2001 draft, but in one of his many blunders stemming from a lack of patience, Rick Pitino traded him to the Phoenix Suns during his rookie season. Johnson became a seven-time All-Star, producing career averages of 16 points, four rebounds, and 3.9 assists while attempting 4.2 threes per game and shooting 37.1 percent from beyond the arc. His one-on-one scoring prowess earned him the nickname Iso Joe.

To help address the high volume of players on their roster in health and safety protocols, including Al Horford, Grant Williams, and Josh Richardson, the Celtics also recently signed Justin Jackson and C.J. Miles to 10-day deals via hardship exemption. Neither one has appeared in a game for Boston yet, but the formers only had two chances to do so, and the latter joined the team on Monday.

Like most teams around the NBA, the Cavaliers are also playing short-handed. Cleveland has eight players in health and safety protocols.

Wednesday night's matchup between the Celtics and Cavaliers tips off at 7:30 EST at TD Garden. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

Further Reading

What Stood Out in Sixers Win Over Celtics: The Former Steps Up While Latter Wilts Down the Stretch

Should the Celtics Trade for Buddy Hield?

Los Angeles Lakers Sign Isaiah Thomas

Jayson Tatum Makes a Major Announcement

Boston Celtics Sign C.J. Miles Via Hardship Exemption

The Latest On Dennis Schroder's Future with the Celtics