Jrue Holiday Discusses On-Court Chemistry With Olympic Teammates
On Wednesday, Jrue Holiday made an appearance at the grand opening of Raising Cane’s in downtown Boston. The new location is designed with a gold interior to commemorate the restaurant chain’s 28th anniversary.
Raising Cane’s all-gold theme was fitting for the Boston Celtics guard, as Holiday recently won a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics as a member of Team USA. When asked about on-court chemistry outside of his Celtics teammates, Holiday told Boston Celtics On SI that he worked well with Devin Booker during the Olympics.
“Those are some of the best players in the world,” Holiday said. “It was fun to go out there and play. I think Devin Booker, the way that he played [worked well for chemistry]. Playing off each other with him was pretty easy.”
The two-time Olympic gold medalist also enjoyed teaming with Stephen Curry.
“Stephen Curry is just different. He is one of the best players in the world. To be able to go out there and be his teammate for the first time ever was cool too.”
Reflecting on his time in Paris, Holiday concluded, “It was an amazing experience. I played with some legends and against some legends, and again, brought back some gold.”