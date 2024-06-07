Kristaps Porzingis Gets Crucial Update For Game 1 vs. Dallas Mavericks
Kristaps Porzingis is expected to return to the Boston Celtics’ rotation for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Per Shams Charania, Porzingis will be coming off the bench for the Celtics.
The 28-year old center missed the Celtics’ last ten games due to a strained left calf. The injury took place during Game 4 of Boston’s opening-round series against the Miami Heat.
Head coach Joe Mazzulla expressed that Porzingis will not have a minutes restriction. This season, Porzingis averaged 20.1 points and 7.2 rebounds over 29.6 minutes per game.
The Celtics open their championship series with the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, June 6 at 8:30 p.m. Porzingis was a member of the Mavericks from 2019 to 2022.
