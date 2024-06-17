Kyrie Irving Reflects on Boston Celtics Culture and Championship Expectations
The Boston Celtics hold a 3-1 lead over the Dallas Mavericks in their NBA Finals series. Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, a key component to the brewing rivalry, was a member of the Celtics from 2017 to 2019.
Irving’s stint in Boston didn’t end on favorable terms, as the 8-time All-Star left the Celtics to team with Kevin Durant on the Brooklyn Nets. Back in 2021, Irving infamously stomped on the leprechaun logo at TD Garden’s midcourt after a playoff win over the Celtics.
Per Inside The Celtics, Irving commented on his mindset when first joining the Celtics.
“When I look back, getting traded here, it wasn't one of my options. It wasn't like No. 1 on my list. So when the trade opportunity got approached to me, instead of going back and appreciating the Celtics' history, I just came in with an open mind and just kind of like, all right, I'm just going to go with the flow into this. But I think that was the wrong approach. Just being young.”
After reflection, Irving would have liked to assimilate himself further into the Boston community.
“Now being older with hindsight looking back, I definitely would have taken time to know the people in the community and talked to some of the champions that have come before me and actually extend myself to them instead of the other way around, expecting them to be there giving me advice. Because they have been through this. They have championship pedigree here. They have shown it for years. They are one of the most winningest franchises in all of sports.”
Irving expressed that there is an expectation within Boston’s culture to embrace the Celtics’ pride.
“I think that's what I struggled with initially, was figuring out how I'm going to be a great player here while winning championships and also leading a team and selflessly joining the Celtics' organization or the cult that they have here. That's what they expect you to do as a player. They expect you to seamlessly buy into the Celtics' pride, buy into everything Celtics. And if you don't, then you'll be outed.”
Irving is content with not being beloved by Boston’s fanbase.
“I'm one of the people that's on the outs (laughing). I'm perfectly fine with that, you know what I mean. I did it to myself. They don't welcome me with a warm embrace, even though I know a lot of people in the organization and I'm friends still with some of them. But, yeah, doing it to myself. And that's what I was talking about in terms of accepting the choices. But looking back, I would have shown my respect and have more of a council around me from some of the Boston Celtics that came before me to explain what the pressure is like.”