Celtics-Wizards Player Grades: Big Step for Jayson Tatum, Big Night for Neemias Queta

BOSTON — The Celtics got a big early punch from Neemias Queta, a season-high in minutes from Jayson Tatum, and a tank-tastic performance from the Washington Wizards to bounce back from two-straight losses. Boston casually strolled past the Wizards 111-100.

Box Score

Game Flow

Neither team could hit a shot early, but the Celtics built a nine-point lead behind 13 points from Neemias Queta. Washington answered with three three-pointers from Tristan Vukcevic to tie the game, and they shot 7-16 overall from three in the first quarter. But Jaylen Brown got going and Boston took a two-point lead into the second quarter.

The Celtics continued to struggle from deep in the second quarter until Sam Hauser got going, which helped fuel a 16-2 start to the second. The Celtics also rebounded well, keeping Washington off the offensive glass during the run. Queta kept his run going as well, helping the lead get to 23 at halftime.

Jayson Tatum got going early in the third as the lead got up to 30, but the Celtics gave up a late run that actually cut into Boston’s lead, making it 21 after three quarters. Tatum did play the full 12 minutes for the first time this season.

The lead got down to 16 at one point but Luka Garza was able to help get it back over 20. Then the Wizards made another push, getting the lead down to 14 as the Celtics got sloppy and cold from the field.

Here are four reasons why they won so easily.

Neemias Queta was rolling

Life as a center is great when the Wizards come to town. Queta scored 22 points on 10-12 shooting in the first half. He didn’t score again until there were about four-and-a-half minutes left, instead focusing more on rebounding, screening, and ball-movement after halftime.

They passed the ball well

They finished with 29 assists, but it wasn’t just the passes that led to baskets that were good. They did a good job making the right reads and not forcing a lot of shots. There could have been 5-10 more assists if guys made shots.

They kept Washington off the glass

The Wizards only had four offensive rebounds through the first three quarters as Boston was building their big lead. There was a little letting the foot off the gas happening in the fourth quarter, which led to a bunch of second chances that helped get things close, but the Celtics rebounded well when it mattered most.

The Wizards are trying to lose

Let’s be completely honest here. Everyone in TD Garden was happy with this result. The Wizards are aggressively tanking, and they are not about to give up their spot as the third-worst team in the league. They’d be one of three teams with a 14% chance at the top overall pick, which is the only thing they're trying to win right now.

Why else would they sub out Tristan Vukcevic after he hit two three-pointers and was +9 with four minutes to go?

Player Grades

Jayson Tatum: A- (20 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals)

A mostly great night that is still a work in progress from an efficiency standpoint. He shot 8-19 and 2-9 from deep, but he had a nice array of moves that got him good looks. He attacked well and got to good spots even when he missed. His rebounding is a huge help.

“Just giving the game what it needs on the offensive end, reading 2-on-1s, executing defensively, rebounding, understanding personnel, who he's guarding, competing,” Joe Mazzulla said. “So just the details and the simple things, continuing to get in shape. But right now, the most important thing is just giving the game what it needs on both ends of the floor, and he's doing a good job of that.”

Jaylen Brown: A- (16 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists)

The stat line doesn’t jump off the page but the potential assists were here. Boston missed most of the shots he created.

“I thought he got off to a great start just facilitating on the offensive end,” Mazzulla said. “[He] got us off to a great start from a momentum point. Sometimes the box score is unforgiving because it doesn't show the things that you did to put your team in a better position to win, and I thought he did those.”

Neemias Queta: A (24 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks)

He was on his way to a career-high, but he smartly adjusted as the Wizards changed up their defense to account for his scoring. He’s grown into a much more capable finisher around the rim, so he can feast on some nights. I’m actually impressed that he didn’t get too caught up in it.

Sam Hauser: A- (12 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists)

He shot 4-11 from three and was second only to Derrick White in +/- with a +29. He had a beauty of a pass early in the game to Luka Garza.

https://x.com/JohnKaralisClip/status/2032995981076099460

Derrick White: B+ (15 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block, 1 steal)

He was a team-high +33. The shooting just isn't there this season, which is a problem, but he got himself to the line six times and was perfect. He does everything, so he’s still impactful without the shooting.

However, I’d really like to see the shooting come around.

Payton Pritchard: C (4 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists)

He got good looks but couldn't hit a thing. I’m giving him credit for creating the looks and doing other things, but it was a tough game for him.

Baylor Scheierman: C (3 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists)

He’s kind of in the same boat as Pritchard. He had a couple of moments here and there, but otherwise, blah.

Hugo Gonzalez: F (0/0/0)

His only box score stats were three personal fouls and -22. Do you know how hard it is to be -22 in a game the team led by 30 and won by 11? Tough night for the kid.