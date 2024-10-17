Luke Kornet Explains Why He Passed on 'Great Options' to Return to Celtics
Austin Ainge had told reporters in the summer that some of the Celtics' free agents had offers elsewhere, but they decided to run it back with the reigning champions.
The two unrestricted free agents that the team brought back were centers Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman Sr. Two crucial pieces to their 81-win lineup. They helped preserve Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis and stepped up when either was absent, including in the playoffs.
An integral part to Boston the last two seasons, Kornet re-signed with the Celtics right when the clock struck free agency, returning on a minimum deal.
“I kind of knew the whole time it’d be hard to go anywhere else,” Kornet told Bobby Manning of Celtics Blog. “I knew that Boston, in terms of what was available for us too, was kind of limited, but to be able to play with this team—and my family’s been here.”
It was certainly helpful that the Celtics were able to retain Kornet on just a minimum deal with their historically high tax bill. The 29-year-old has given Boston great minutes as a top option off the bench, manning the backline for a while now creating a new dimension as a roller and a shot-blocker. He also creates a lot of extra live-ball opportunities on the offensive glass.
“There were some great options to go other places, but you notice… is there anywhere else I’d want to play with a different group of people?” Kornet added. “I feel like the group that feels like you’re making the most out of what you’re trying to accomplish and being able to compete at the highest level.”
Kornet will get opportunities to start at center, primarily, when Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis are inactive. As Porzingis rehabs while aiming for a December return, Joe Mazzulla left the door open for Kornet to start at times even when Horford's available. It's a way to help pace Horford through a game and the upcoming season.
Kornet has looked ready for when those opportunities present themselves. He averaged 9.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game across four preseason contests while shooting 73.9 percent from the field.
“Honestly, the five years that I’ve been here have made it difficult to want anything else, especially with the group basically having everyone back,” he said. “It’s an honor to be able to play here and play with these guys.”