The Top 5 Plays from Game 6 Between the Celtics and Bucks

The top five plays from Game 6 feature a heavy dose of Jayson Tatum being at his best in the fourth quarter, leading the Celtics to Game 7. On a night where Boston held the Bucks to 95 points, there's also an example of the Celtics turning a stop into points at the other end and Jaylen Brown taking on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Jayson Tatum Spins and Scores on Grayson Allen

Tatum gets the ball with five seconds left on the shot clock. When he swings his right leg open, Allen's reaction leaves him flat footed. As Tatum brings the ball through, Allen winds up hunched over, off-balance, and with a narrow base. Tatum then separates from him with a spin move, elevates, and gets the ball to his strong hand to finish off the glass.

Jaylen Brown Takes on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bobby Portis tries to force his way through a narrow corridor between Al Horford and Tatum, and the latter knocks the ball out as he tries to go up for his shot. Brown's there to collect it, and he takes off towards the other end, goes into Giannis Antetokounmpo, and earns two points and trip to the free-throw line.

Jayson Tatum Delivers Back-to-Back Clutch Baskets Late in the Shot Clock

The Celtics are inbounding with two seconds on the shot clock. The Bucks wisely put Jrue Holiday on him, but Holiday is on top of Tatum's non-shooting arm. He still contests what's already a difficult shot, but that made it a bit easier for Tatum, who swishes the baseline fadeaway.

Boston's next possession, Tatum again has the ball late in the shot clock. Brown comes over to bump Pat Connaughton, resulting in George Hill switching onto Tatum, the mismatch the Celtics wanted. The three-time All-Star then gives Hill a pair of crossovers, creating separation, getting himself in-rhythm, and then drilling a three from 27-feet out.

Jayson Tatum Continues to Carry the Celtics' Offense

Marcus Smart's drive holds Holiday's attention, and the former lofts a pass to Tatum. He catches the ball behind the rim with Holiday draped on him, but he quickly spins, steps back, and launches a fadeaway Holiday can't interfere with, scoring two more of his 16 fourth-quarter points.

Jayson Tatum Takes the Celtics Home

With Holiday fighting not to get switched off Tatum when Derrick White comes to screen for him, Tatum rejects the pick and has a runway to the rim where the defender in the best position to challenge him is the shorter Connaughton. Tatum attacks, elevates, and finishes through contact for two points plus a trip to the free-throw line. He then cashed in on the foul shot, completing three-point play.

