It Might Not Be Over Between the Celtics & Lonnie Walker
Though Lonnie Walker made his presence known during the preseason, the Celtics cut him on October 19. It isn't the most surprising move, as it's been well-documented that keeping Walker would have cost the Celtics over $10 million in luxury taxes.
However, just because Walker is not on the opening night roster does not rule out that he could join the team sometime down the line. Before the Celtics waived Walker, NBA Insider Jake Fischer explained via his Threads account what Boston might have done to accommodate keeping Walker on the opening night roster.
"The champion Celtics don’t need to make any trades to keep Lonnie Walker for the regular season, as Boston has an open roster spot. But keep an eye on the Celtics moving Jaden Springer this year, maybe as late as the February trade deadline, to save north of $7 million in tax payments that would come with keeping Walker," Fischer wrote.
With Walker now waived, Fischer's outlined scenario can't happen now. However, this doesn't necessarily mean trading Springer to make room for Walker shouldn't be ruled out, period. In fact, something like this could happen a few months from now. However, for it to happen, Walker would still want to affiliate himself with the Celtics organization by playing for their G-League team for a short while.
As part of his Exhibit 10 contract, Walker can join the Celtics' G-League affiliate in Maine and make over $70,000 in the process. He can then make $2 million more if the Celtics convert his contract to a standard deal, which they just might do if they can find a taker for Springer.
However, cutting Walker gives him the opportunity to play for another NBA team if one wants to sign him. Walker has proven he's good enough to play on an NBA roster. While the Celtics could give him that chance a few months from now, he may have a stronger desire to play for an NBA team sooner rather than later.