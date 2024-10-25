Neemias Queta Consistently Capitalizes on His Chances; Thursday was no Different
Thursday night in the nation's capital, Sam Hauser's absence, caused by lower back pain, opened the door for members of the Celtics' "Stay Ready Group," aka their extended rotation, to step up.
Interestingly, Joe Mazzulla chose to navigate his sharpshooting forward being on the inactive list by leaning into Boston's depth at center.
Mazzulla deployed Luke Kornet alongside Xavier Tillman Sr., paired Al Horford with Neemias Queta, and played the latter with Tillman in the visitors' 122-102 win over the Wizards.
While each member of that quartet should be pleased with their performance, including the reliable but underrated Kornet, the spotlight from this article shines on Queta.
In his 14 minutes on the floor, he produced 12 points and seven rebounds, including wreaking havoc on the offensive glass, extending four possessions, which matched Marvin Bagley III for the most in the matchup.
Noting Queta's impact and growth, Derrick White said of the seven-foot-one center (h/t CLNS Media): "Athletic. [He] seems to get every offensive rebound. [He's] a big body around the rim. I think he's just a little bit more comfortable. [He's] a little more sure of himself, knowing where to be at on offense.
"Maybe last year, he was, maybe, thinking too much. But this year, he's just playing, doing what he do, and he's been really good for us in training camp and tonight."
Queta consistently capitalizes on his opportunities. Last season, from Joe Mazzulla to Al Horford, the Celtics were quick to praise him for how quickly he picked up what they asked of him despite logging less than 500 career minutes.
At Summer League in Las Vegas, Queta discussed the opportunity in front of him with Boston Celtics on SI as Kristaps Porzingis rehabs from left posterior tibialis tendon surgery, which he is targeting a December return from.
"You've just gotta attack it as early as possible, trying to improve in all these facets of the game so you can come out there and be impactful from the beginning of the year," said Queta. "And even later on, give coach (Joe) Mazzulla a headache about how many options he has and being more serviceable for the guys, the better for the team."
Sharing his evaluation of Queta as the reigning NBA champions ramped up for the start of this season, Mazzulla told Boston Celtics on SI, "Neemy's defensive awareness and execution has grown, and his offensive effectiveness -- his screening, his spacing -- he's another guy that takes his role seriously, and it's fun to watch him."
Between his size, athleticism, motor, and IQ, Queta has the tools to help the Celtics at center in Porzingis' absence, continue contributing when the latter returns, and become an integral part of the solution to how Boston eventually handles Horford's departure, knowing Porzingis' future with the team beyond his current contract is also uncertain.