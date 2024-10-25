Tatum & Brown's Dominance & Celtics' Depth Lead Takeaways from 20-Point Win vs. Wiz
Two days after a dominant display in a 132-109 win against the Knicks, just as quickly as the Celtics turned the page from their ring ceremony to their rivals, they had to shift their focus to the Wizards.
Boston earned a 122-102 victory, turning the contest into a lopsided affair, starting with a 58-24 run that began in the middle of the second quarter and lasted into the final frame.
From dominant displays by the birthday boy, Jaylen Brown, and his running mate, Jayson Tatum, to how Joe Mazzulla navigated Sam Hauser's absence and the Celtics showcasing their depth, here's what stood out as Thursday's matchup in the nation's capital unfolded.
1. After generating 15 points in the first frame on opening night, Thursday, Tatum put 14 on the board in the first quarter.
According to NBC Sports Boston's stats guru, Dick Lipe, in the play-by-play era, which starts with the 1996-97 season, only Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic have scored more than 29 combined points in the first frame of the first two games.
Tatum made 5/9 shots (55.6 percent), attacking this year's second overall draft pick, Alex Sarr, off the dribble, muscling his way to points in the paint, parlaying steals into baskets at the rim, and uncorking a jump shot over Bilal Coulibaly from 17-feet out.
The five-time All-Star, who got the fourth quarter off, finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds -- he was the only player on either side to reach double digits in that category. He also registered six assists, matching Coulibaly for the most in the matchup.
Per Dick Lipe, only two forwards in NBA history have had at least 62 points, 15 rebounds, and 16 assists in the first two games to start a season: Larry Bird in 1987 and Tatum this year.
2. Luke Kornet is good!
He's not flashy, but he's productive. Whether operating as Boston's lone big or alongside a partner like Xavier Tillman Sr., Kornet understands and executes what the Celtics ask from him.
The seven-foot-one center sets effective screens, finishes well at the rim, protects the cylinder at the other end, and plays in control, then consistently makes the correct reads when he gets the ball after rolling to the basket.
A prime example of the latter came when he got the ball on a short roll after screening for Tatum in the first quarter. Kornet stopped on a dime; the kick-out pass to the corner wasn't available, and he smoothly pivoted and dished to Derrick White for a three from the near-side wing.
As the Celtics navigate the start of the season without Kristaps Porzingis, who is targeting a December return as he rehabs from left posterior tibialis tendon surgery, Kornet's reliability and Joe Mazzulla being able to trust him as the lone big or when paired with another center, will go a long way for the reigning champions.
3. While his birthday bash was on Sunday, Jaylen Brown officially turned 28 on Thursday. The birthday boy celebrated with a game-high 27 points in Boston's victory in the nation's capital.
The three-time All-Star plowed to the rim, went around his back for a nifty finish in transition, and knocked down 3/6 threes he hoisted.
Brown fared 10/20 from the field, demonstrating a mix of power and control as he attacked downhill. After adding even more muscle and working to build off an evolutionary season, the eight-year veteran looks like he could be prime to continue his tradition of returning a better player each season.
Stuffing the stat sheet, Brown also grabbed eight rebounds, swiped four steals, and distributed three assists in Thursday's win.
4. With Sam Hauser inactive due to lower back pain, the players who benefitted most were centers.
Joe Mazzulla paired Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman Sr., and Neemias Queta got 14 minutes of floor time.
The latter shared the court with Al Horford, as was often the case in the 2023-24 campaign, and played alongside Tillman, a combination that worked well this preseason.
Queta is someone who consistently capitalizes on his opportunities. Thursday was no different.
The seven-foot center was disruptive on the offensive glass, grabbing four offensive rebounds and cleaning up multiple misses. He snagged seven boards in total.
Queta also put 12 points on the board in a productive 14 minutes of work.
Up next: The Celtics travel to Detroit to face the Pistons on Saturday. That game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST.