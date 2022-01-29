Skip to main content
No Surprise Additions to Celtics' Injury Report Ahead of Saturday's Game vs. Pelicans

The Celtics look to shake off Friday's 108-92 loss to the Hawks when they play the Pelicans on Saturday. Boston beat New Orleans 104-92 on MLK Day.

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

There are no surprise additions to the Boston Celtics' latest injury report. The only players they'll be without for Saturday's game against the Pelicans are Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier. The former may return towards the end of the season, but the latter is recovering from a torn ACL and won't return until the 2022-23 campaign.

As for the Pelicans, Brandon Ingram won't play in Saturday's matchup due to a right ankle sprain. The former Most Improved Player of the Year registered 15 points, ten rebounds, and six assists in a losing effort against the Celtics on MLK Day.

New Orleans may also be without Jonas Valanciunas because of a non-Covid illness. The six-foot-11, 265-pound center posed problems for Boston in the previous matchup, producing a team-high 22 points, a game-high 14 rebounds, and he dished out four assists.

The Pelicans will likely have point guard Devonte' Graham available for Saturday's game. The former Kansas Jayhawk is dealing with a left ankle sprain. Graham scored 11 points and distributed five assists in the first go-around between these two teams.

Saturday's tilt between the Celtics and Pelicans tips off at 7:00 EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

