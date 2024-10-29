Recent Lonnie Walker Report Casts Doubt on His Future With the Celtics
When the Celtics cut Lonnie Walker, it didn't seem his time with the team wasn't necessarily done, since his contract allowed him to make some money if he spent time with their G-League team. However, when the Maine Celtics announced their roster, Walker wasn't on it.
Now this didn't necessarily mean Walker wasn't playing for Maine period. It just meant he wouldn't start the season with them. However, John Karalis of Boston Sports Journal reported that Walker passed on joining the team.
Karalis followed that by reporting that Walker may resume his basketball careers overseas.
This certainly casts doubt on Walker possibly joining the Celtics sometime during the 2024-25 season, and it makes sense. He wants to play and like anyone else in his shoes, he would want to make that happen as soon as possible.
There have been plenty of indications that Boston wanted to keep him, but because of how much they would have had to pay in luxury taxes to keep him, that was too big an obstacle. They tried to trade Jaden Springer to save money and open up a roster spot for Walker but came up empty.
They can also keep trying to do as such, but Walker may not want to wait too long because he understandably wants to play for a team where he'll get playing time and make more money. Even if he joined Boston, there's no guarantee he'd get the opportunity to showcase himself for a raise.
Walker is a score capable of going off at any time, but it's not like the Celtics desperately need someone like that, having started the season 4-0 and winning three of their first four games by double digits. He would be a nice luxury to have, but the Celtics already have plenty of luxuries on the roster.