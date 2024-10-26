The Latest on Whether Lonnie Walker IV is Joining the Maine Celtics
Saturday, the G League draft took place. Coming off their first Finals appearance in franchise history, the Maine Celtics selected former LSU and University of Alabama at Birmingham star Eric Gaines with the ninth overall pick.
Maine then used the 21st selection to add former G League Ignite standout London Johnson.
They utilized their final pick to add Scottie Pippen's nephew, Kavion, with the 54th overall choice.
On the heels of the draft, Maine released its training camp roster. Absent from it was Lonnie Walker IV. That should come as no surprise.
Teams have a six-year NBA scouting report on the former first-round pick. His strengths and weaknesses are well-documented.
If Walker were to go to the G League, which he said he is willing to do, anything short of lighting it up with the Celtics would hurt his hopes for an NBA contract. Even a stellar stint wouldn't do much to help his cause. And anything short of that hurts it.
"Honestly, going into the offseason, I was hopeful that there was a possibility of getting a guaranteed contract or something of that nature. I feel like I have earned that," Walker told Boston Celtics on SI during training camp.
"I leave it all up to God. I'm gonna work my tail off on the court every single day, consistently, and however the chips may fall, the chips fall. But for the most part, I'm not too worried about the things that I can't control. I can control being on the court, being the best of my capability, and being my best self for my teammates. Sooner or later, the opportunity has to meet the preparation."
Walker's right; he belongs on an NBA roster. However, the more punitive nature of the league's current collective bargaining agreement and the abundance of talent in the Association, which is why expansion can't come soon enough, have a 25-year-old scorer of his capabilities in an unenvious position.
What the future holds for the six-foot-four guard is anyone's guess. However, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report recently stated that after spending training camp with the Celtics, his next NBA opportunity could come with the reigning champions.