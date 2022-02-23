Report: Dennis Schroder Will Likely Finish the Season with the Rockets

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Dennis Schroder will likely finish the season with the Rockets. The Celtics dealt Schroder to Houston at the Feb. 10 trade deadline in a transaction that barely beat the 3 P.M. ET cutoff point. In exchange, Boston brought back Daniel Theis.

That news is another blow to the Lakers, who reportedly tried to trade for Schroder at the deadline, and seemingly had an interest in signing him if he reached the buyout market. They also lost out on Goran Dragic, who signed with the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

In 49 games with the Celtics, including 25 starts, Schroder averaged 14.4 points, 4.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and nearly a steal per game. His speed and craftiness off the dribble allowed him to consistently get deep into the paint, often to the rim. That made Boston's offense more dynamic.

However, Schroder also had a penchant for slowing down the pace of play, which often proved counterproductive and made him a poor fit in Ime Udoka's Spursian system, which calls for an uptempo style and quick decision making.

Between that and the Celtics not having his Bird Rights, since Schroder came to Boston on a one-year, $5.9 million contract, signing for the taxpayer mid-level exception, it would've been difficult for the Celtics to re-sign him even if they wanted to. Thus, it wasn't a surprise they traded him at the deadline.

Schroder has since suited up three times for the Rockets, starting twice and producing 12 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and a steal per contest.

Further Reading

Examining Free Agents, Buyout Candidates, and G League Players the Celtics Can Sign to Round Out Their Roster

The Trials, Tribulations, and Growth of Ime Udoka in His First Year as Celtics' Head Coach

Celtics Ownership Will Reportedly 'Take Steps' to Bring NBA All-Star Game to Boston

Jayson Tatum Has Quiet But Solid Showing; Stephen Curry Scores 50, Earns All-Star Game MVP; Elam Ending Produces Another Fantastic Finish

Boston Celtics Co-Owner Stephen Pagliuca Leads Group Purchasing Majority Stake of Atalanta

Jayson Tatum Discusses Playing with Jaylen Brown, His Reaction to Marcus Smart's Call Out, and Changing All-NBA Voting

Coach Krzyzewski's Message to Danny Ainge, Brad Stevens When Celtics Were Deciding Whether to Draft Jayson Tatum