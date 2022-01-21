Robert Williams Returns; Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith Out for Celtics vs. Trail Blazers

After being listed as questionable on Thursday's injury report, Aaron Nesmith and Marcus Smart won't play in Friday's home game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Smart's been out since sustaining a right thigh contusion during last Monday's win against the Indiana Pacers when he took a knee to the afflicted area from Domantas Sabonis while fighting over a screen from the All-Star big man.

Three days later, Smart's thigh contusion no longer was mentioned on Boston's injury report, but in its place was the announcement he'd entered health and safety protocols. Smart has since exited from there, but he needs time to rebuild his stamina as he prepares to return to the hardwood.

Speaking with the media before Friday's matchup vs. Portland, Ime Udoka said the Celtics are hopeful they'll have Smart back for their next game, a road matchup with the Washington Wizards on Sunday afternoon.

As for Nesmith, in the fourth quarter of the Celtics' win over the New Orleans Pelicans on MLK Day, he sprained his right ankle when it rolled as he landed after going up for a rebound.

The energy and intensity he provided off the bench that game earned him 19 minutes of playing time, in which he scored five points, grabbed six rebounds, and earned a plus-minus rating of +16. It's unfortunate this injury's keeping Nesmith from building off that momentum, as he'll miss his second game in a row after sitting out Wednesday's loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

On a positive note, Robert Williams returns to the Celtics' lineup Friday night. Williams has missed Boston's last two games due to the birth of his child.

Tip-off between the Celtics and Trail Blazers is at 7:30 EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

Further Reading

What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Hornets: Boston Outclassed at Home

Celtics Reportedly Exploring Trading Al Horford

Celtics Trade Juancho Hernangomez, Acquire PJ Dozier and Bol Bol in Three-Team Deal; is it a Precursor to a Larger Deal?

Report Links Celtics to Jerami Grant

Film Room: Celtics' Ball Movement at Its Best in Win vs. Bulls

Should Jaylen Brown be the Celtics' Closer?

Trade Options for a Celtics Team in Need of Shooters

Celtics' Trade Options Part II: Facilitators