Skip to main content
Robert Williams Returns; Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith Out for Celtics vs. Trail Blazers

Robert Williams Returns; Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith Out for Celtics vs. Trail Blazers

At 23-23, the Celtics aim to climb back over .500 when they host the Trail Blazers on Friday night. Tip-off is at 7:30 EST.

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

At 23-23, the Celtics aim to climb back over .500 when they host the Trail Blazers on Friday night. Tip-off is at 7:30 EST.

After being listed as questionable on Thursday's injury report, Aaron Nesmith and Marcus Smart won't play in Friday's home game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Smart's been out since sustaining a right thigh contusion during last Monday's win against the Indiana Pacers when he took a knee to the afflicted area from Domantas Sabonis while fighting over a screen from the All-Star big man.

Three days later, Smart's thigh contusion no longer was mentioned on Boston's injury report, but in its place was the announcement he'd entered health and safety protocols. Smart has since exited from there, but he needs time to rebuild his stamina as he prepares to return to the hardwood.

Speaking with the media before Friday's matchup vs. Portland, Ime Udoka said the Celtics are hopeful they'll have Smart back for their next game, a road matchup with the Washington Wizards on Sunday afternoon.

As for Nesmith, in the fourth quarter of the Celtics' win over the New Orleans Pelicans on MLK Day, he sprained his right ankle when it rolled as he landed after going up for a rebound.

The energy and intensity he provided off the bench that game earned him 19 minutes of playing time, in which he scored five points, grabbed six rebounds, and earned a plus-minus rating of +16. It's unfortunate this injury's keeping Nesmith from building off that momentum, as he'll miss his second game in a row after sitting out Wednesday's loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

On a positive note, Robert Williams returns to the Celtics' lineup Friday night. Williams has missed Boston's last two games due to the birth of his child.

Tip-off between the Celtics and Trail Blazers is at 7:30 EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Further Reading

What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Hornets: Boston Outclassed at Home

Celtics Reportedly Exploring Trading Al Horford

Celtics Trade Juancho Hernangomez, Acquire PJ Dozier and Bol Bol in Three-Team Deal; is it a Precursor to a Larger Deal?

Report Links Celtics to Jerami Grant

Film Room: Celtics' Ball Movement at Its Best in Win vs. Bulls

Should Jaylen Brown be the Celtics' Closer?

Trade Options for a Celtics Team in Need of Shooters

Celtics' Trade Options Part II: Facilitators

More Clemson

USATSI_17435874
Top Stories

Robert Williams Returns; Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith Out for Celtics vs. Trail Blazers

14 minutes ago
USATSI_17420768
Top Stories

Report: Denzel Valentine Joining Maine Celtics

3 hours ago
USATSI_17392751
Top Stories

Marcus Smart and Aaron Nesmith Questionable for Celtics vs. Trail Blazers

Jan 20, 2022
USATSI_17474115
Top Stories

Brad Stevens: "There are short-term things that we can look at to make us a better team and put us in the mix, and there are long-term things that we have to make decisions on"

Jan 20, 2022
USATSI_17530687
Top Stories

The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Hornets Game

Jan 20, 2022
USATSI_17531533
Top Stories

What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Hornets: Boston Outclassed at Home

Jan 19, 2022
USATSI_17513649
Top Stories

UPDATE: Robert Williams Will Miss Tonight's Game vs. Hornets

Jan 19, 2022
USATSI_17520103
Top Stories

Celtics Reportedly Exploring Trading Al Horford

Jan 19, 2022