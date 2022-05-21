Robert Williams Ruled Out for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals

The Celtics can't seem to shake the trend of members of their starting lineup being late scratches.

Marcus Smart and Robert Williams were ruled out less than two hours before tip-off for several games against the Bucks last round. About two-and-a-half hours before Game 1 vs. the Heat, Smart (right mid-foot sprain) and Al Horford (health and safety protocols) were no longer available for the series opener.

Now, with Game 3 against Miami less than an hour-and-a-half away, Williams, who, Friday earned a spot on the NBA's All-Defensive Second Team, is out for Saturday's matchup.

Earlier Saturday, Williams, listed as questionable, got added to Boston's injury report. He's dealing with left knee soreness, something the Celtics were expecting after the Timelord returned from a partial left knee meniscectomy to address a left knee meniscal tear late in the regular season.

Additionally, Williams suffered a bone bruise during Game 3 of Boston's second-round series against Milwaukee. However, a knee scan showed structurally, everything is sound. The issue causing him to miss games is the soreness and pain in his left knee is restricting him movement-wise.

In his pregame media availability before Saturday's matchup, Ime Udoka conveyed Williams experienced soreness and swelling around his knee this morning. He got checked out again pregame to determine whether he could play.

Udoka said the plan is to start Daniel Theis in the Timelord's place if Williams isn't available for Game 3, as is the case. Udoka stated the Celtics want to stay big even if Williams can't play.

He also expressed, "this keeps Grant (Williams) in his regular role. And we can also have Al play the way we want him to play and keep his same role to start."

As for the Heat, head coach Erik Spoelstra said Saturday morning Kyle Lowry (hamstring) and P.J. Tucker (knee) will warm up with the intent to play in Game 3. Lowry missed the first two matchups in this series.

