The Latest on Derrick White After Leaving Saturday's Game with a Neck Injury

Just over four minutes into the Celtics' 122-106 win against the Hornets on Saturday, Marcus Smart and Derrick White collided, sending the latter to the floor, holding the back of his neck.

White did not return to the game, but on the heels of Boston's victory, Joe Mazzulla provided a positive update, sharing he hadn't received a report but spoke with White in the locker room, and he was ok.

A day in advance of round two in Charlotte on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, White's status on the Celtics' injury report reinforces the message delivered by their bench boss, as Boston lists White as probable for Monday's rematch due to a left neck sprain.

Now in his sixth season, White's averaging 9.9 points, 3.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and nearly a steal and block per game while playing All-NBA caliber defense. He's also launching four threes per contest and converting them at a 37.6 percent clip.

White's yet to miss a game, starting in 37 of 44 matchups. However, with Robert Williams getting the start in the last two tilts he suited up for, White could soon strengthen the Celtics' second unit.

The exception, of course, is when there's a starter sidelined. For instance, Jaylen Brown, dealing with right adductor tightness, is expected to miss "about a week or so," according to Mazzulla.

When there's an update on White's status for Monday's Celtics-Hornets game, Inside The Celtics will post it within this article.

Round two between Boston and Charlotte tips off at 1:00 pm EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and afterward. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

