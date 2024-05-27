The Latest on Tyrese Haliburton's Status for Game 4 vs. Celtics
The Indiana Pacers enter Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on the verge of elimination.
After not losing at home this postseason, the Pacers are staring down the prospect of a second straight defeat to the Celtics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, a prospect that would end their season.
They may have to fight for a Game 5 without Tyrese Haliburton. The 2024 All-NBA selection missed Saturday's 114-111 loss due to left hamstring soreness that has him listed as questionable for Monday's matchup.
He suffered the injury in the third frame of Game 2, abruptly ending his night. It's also the same left hamstring Haliburton injured against the Boston Celtics in January. He then missed ten of Indiana's next 11 tilts.
Through the first two Eastern Conference Finals games, the two-time All-Star is averaging 17.5 points, nine assists, 3.5 rebounds, and two steals while knocking down 40% of the ten threes he's taking.
Haliburton is producing 18.7 points, 8.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals while drilling 37.9% of the 9.3 shots he's hoisting from behind the arc this postseason.
The Pacers are already without Bennedict Mathurin, who was their top-scoring option off the bench. He suffered a season-ending labral tear in his right shoulder in March.
Game 4, potentially Indiana's last in this year's playoffs, will tip off at 8:00 EST at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Further Reading
From Uncertain to Game 3 Hero, Jrue Holiday Propels Celtics to Finals Precipice
Celtics' Championship Mettle Has Them on Verge of NBA Finals
Jaylen Brown Reacts to Not Making an All-NBA Team: 'Embrace It'
Celtics Grab Elusive Game 2 Win vs. Pacers, Now Halfway to NBA Finals
Jrue Holiday Starts Eastern Conference Finals with Best Game as a Celtic
Jaylen Brown's Heroics Propel Celtics to 1-0 Lead in Conference Finals
Past Hardships Brought Out Best in Al Horford in Career Night: 'You Saw His Gift'
Kristaps Porzingis Discusses Target Date to Rejoin Celtics' Playoff Run: 'Doing Everything I Can'