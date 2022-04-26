The Top 5 Plays from Game 4 Between the Celtics and Nets

The top five plays from Game 4 between the Celtics and Nets features Jaylen Brown showing off his post-up abilities and later exploding to the rim for a thunderous throwdown. They also include Grant Williams beating the halftime buzzer, Jayson Tatum getting the best of Bruce Brown, and Jaylen Brown cashing in on a crunch-time jumper.

Jaylen Brown Shows Off His Post-Up Abilities

Jaylen Brown takes Seth Curry to the low post to capitalize on his height advantage. Curry does well fronting him, and Marcus Smart opts not to attempt an entry pass over Kevin Durant. Instead, he swings the ball to Jayson Tatum, who lofts it to Brown, who's sealing off Curry to create more separation. Nic Claxton comes over to help, but Brown pivots right, then left, and then goes back towards the right and covers an impressive amount of ground to get a clean look at a fadeaway jumper that he knocks down.

Jaylen Brown Explodes to the Rim, Finishes with Authority

Brown sees Kevin Durant's the only player who could challenge him at the rim. He builds momentum coming downhill, utilizes an in-and-out dribble, gathers the ball, and steps past Patty Mills, finishing with a one-handed flush.

Grant Williams Beats the Halftime Buzzer

As soon as Tatum comes up to screen for Smart, the Nets give the Celtics what they want as Mills switches with Claxton. Smart gets Tatum the ball at the elbow, and Claxton and Kyrie Irving come to help Mills. When the three-time All-Star looks over his left shoulder and sees where Irving is, he knows he can get the ball to Grant Williams for a clean look at a corner three. Tatum takes a half turn to his right, then delivers a pass on the money, allowing Williams to go into his shooting motion smoothly. Williams then buries the shot to beat the halftime buzzer.

Good Defense, Better Offense, Advantage Tatum

Bruce Brown denies Tatum a three from the left-wing, but he follows his pass when he gives the ball up, taking Brown to the low post. Tatum sets himself, puts his forearm into Brown to create separation but doesn't extend his arm to push off, and he swishes the step-back fadeaway.

Jaylen Brown Rises and Fires

Brown comes off the screen with Blake Griffin waiting to meet him at the three-point line. When Al Horford dives to the rim, Griffin retreats to pick him up, and Irving fights to get around Brown's right hip. But when Brown reaches the edge of the free-throw line, he rises, swishing a jumper as Irving fouls him. Brown then cashed in on the free throw, turning this into a three-point play the old fashion way.

