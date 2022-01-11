The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Pacers Game

Here are the top five plays from Monday's game between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers. Featured are Robert Williams swatting the same shot twice, his full-extension putback dunk, a pair of crunch-time baskets, and a defensive stop leading to a three that positioned the Celtics to earn their second-straight win.

Robert Williams Blocks the Same Shot Twice

Even for Robert Williams, swatting the same shot twice is an outrageous play. Williams was excellent on Monday, stuffing the stat sheet with 14 points, 12 rebounds, four steals, and three blocks.

Timelord Goes Full-Extension for Thunderous Throwdown

Without question, Williams makes more appearances on the top five plays list than anyone else, and producing multiple highlights in a game is commonplace. That's why it's hardly a surprise that the next play from Monday's matchup is the Timelord going full extension to throw down a thunderous putback slam.

Oshae Brissett Finishes Through the Contact

Leading by a point with under 1:25 to play, Lance Stephenson grabs the defensive rebound and throws a dart to Oshae Brissett. The Syracuse alum then punches it home as Jayson Tatum closes in on him, earning the hoop plus the harm. The Syracuse alum also cashed in on the free throw to give the Pacers an 87-83 lead with 1:17 left.

Jayson Tatum Delivers in the Clutch

That was silky smooth by Tatum, who demonstrates deft footwork to create separation from Torrey Craig. Initially, Lance Stephenson is well-positioned to dissuade the two-time All-Star from driving, but he inexplicably closes out to Tatum's top side. He gets the shot off either way, but that gave him a cleaner look, and he capitalized by burying the game-tying shot with 1.8 on the clock.

A Stop and Score Sets Celtics Up for Second-Straight Win

The Celtics turned defense into points at the other end, and of course, Robert Williams was at the center of it. He swats Oshae Brissett's shot off the backboard, and it fuels Boston's fast break. Jaylen Brown pushes the pace, and Indiana doesn't match up or communicate well, leading to Lance Stephenson being responsible for two Celtics as Domantas Sabonis initially wants to hang back around the rim. Stephenson comes out to Jaylen Brown on the wing, and Brown swings the ball to Grant Williams, who swishes the corner three to give Boston a 96-91 lead with two minutes left in overtime to help the Celtics earn a second-straight victory.