Top-5 NBA Draft Pick Has High Praise for Celtics Star
This week, Ron Holland was selected by the Detroit Pistons with the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. As captured by Pistons Talk, the incoming rookie named Jaylen Brown as a current player he’d like to learn from.
“I would say Jaylen Brown. Notice what he was when he first came into the league. Every offseason, he added something to his game, and he stepped it up defensively this season. Look at the outcome.”
Brown was a key component to the Boston Celtics’ successful campaign for their 18th league championship. The three-time All-Star was awarded NBA Finals MVP for his dominant performance.
Holland continued to praise Brown.
“I can definitely see myself doing that. I’m not going to be perfect when I get in the league, but I definitely want to have the keys, knowledge, and information to know what it takes. I feel like that’s one person I can get a lot of information, toughness, and learn how to channel certain things.”