Top 5 Plays From Celtics-Lakers

The top five plays from the Los Angeles Lakers win over the Boston Celtics feature a pair of posterizing dunks by Robert Williams, Grant Williams denying Anthony Davis at the rim, Jayson Tatum roasting two future Basketball Hall of Famers, and an emphatic throw down by Russell Westbrook.

Robert Williams Posterizes Anthony Davis Part I

When deciding whether to throw lobs to Robert Williams, Anthony Davis' presence was not a factor. Williams can jump out of the gym and has a 7'5 1/2" wingspan, a combination the Boston Celtics love to test when they throw him a lob.

Robert Williams Posterizes Anthony Davis Part II

That dunk was even more impressive than the first one. Williams fakes like he's going to set a screen for Jayson Tatum before rolling to the rim and utilizing the wingspan mentioned above, going full extension to corral a lob that's nearly above the square on the backboard and then throwing down another alley-oop on poor Anthony Davis.

Grant Williams Denies Anthony Davis

Davis was much better in the second half, finishing the game with 17 points and 16 rebounds. However, his rough first quarter continued with Grant Williams, who's not known for his vertical, loading up after the entry pass to AD and outleaping the Lakers' franchise big man to help deny his dunk attempt, forcing a jump ball.

Jayson Tatum Spins By Melo, Finishes Over Russ

Twelve of Jayson Tatum's 34 points came in the paint. The two he earned on the play above stood out the most. The All-Star forward spins by Carmelo Anthony with ease, and when Russell Westbrook is the one challenging him at the rim, Tatum should finish every time, just like he does here.

Russell Westbrook Throws it Down with Authority

Westbrook had arguably his best game as a member of the purple and gold, finishing with 24 points, 11 assists, and a plus-minus rating of +11 that helps capture his effectiveness on both ends in Tuesday's win. With 2:04 remaining in the third quarter, this emphatic dunk gave Los Angeles an eye-popping 50 points in the paint.