Top 5 Plays From Celtics-Warriors

From a rim rejection by a rookie to a pair of impressive alley-oop dunks, a dime from Jayson Tatum, and Marcus Smart earning a Tommy point, here are the top five plays from the Celtics-Warriors game.

Moody Bests Brown at the Rim

Moses Moody funnels Jaylen Brown baseline, knowing Kevon Looney will rotate over to help protect the rim. Even though Brown gets ahead of the rookie out of Arkansas, Moody combines with Looney to constrict Brown within a narrow corridor, and he rips the ball away from Brown.

Gary Payton II Finishes the Alley-Oop in Style

Stephen Curry is far more than a threat when he's launching threes. One of the many ways the greatest shooter who ever lived puts pressure on the defense is with back screens. With the Celtics occupied by the threat of Curry popping open for a three, Gary Payton II breaks to the basket, Andre Iguodala throws the lob, and GP2 finishes the alley-oop in style with a 180 jam.

Jayson Tatum Delivers a Cross-Court Dime to Aaron Nesmith

After Jayson Tatum gets the ball poked away by Payton, he retrieves it and looks up to see Otto Porter sucked in on the weak side with a foot in the paint. Tatum then proceeds to fling a dime from the left wing to the right corner to set Aaron Nesmith up for a three.

Marcus Smart Overcomes Six-Inch Height Difference, Turns Tip Into Assist

That was one of the many Tommy points Marcus Smart earned in the second half. Looney has a six-inch height advantage over him, but that proved irrelevant as Smart elevates to forcefully win the tip, spiking it ahead to Tatum, who finishes with the flush.

Robert Williams Retrieves Lob, Turns it Into Four-Point Play

There is not a game that Robert Williams takes the floor for where this doesn't happen. Williams can jump out of the gym, and he has go-go gadget arms. That came in handy on this alley-oop, as Brown throws the lob towards the back of the left side of the rim. Nevertheless, the Timelord retrieves it and finishes the dunk while getting fouled by Draymond Green. He then knocked down the ensuing free throw to make this a four-point play.

