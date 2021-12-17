Two More Celtics Enter Health and Safety Protocols

As the Boston Celtics get ready for Friday night's game against the Golden State Warriors, the team has learned it will be without Al Horford and Grant Williams, who have entered health and safety protocols.

Over 70 NBA players have entered into Covid protocols this season, including more than 50 in December.

While Josh Richardson returns after a two-game absence, like Horford and Williams, forward Jabari Parker is also in health and safety protocols.

With Horford out, expect Dennis Schroder to start in his absence. The latter has started in 17 of the 27 games he's played in, and as significant a loss as it is for Boston to be without the former, there are advantages to not starting each half against Golden State with two big men on the floor.

As for Williams, another player whose production will be difficult to replace on both ends of the court, Ime Udoka may turn to former lottery picks Romeo Langford and Aaron Nesmith to see if they can create a spark off the bench. The latter, who's understandably had difficulty finding his rhythm with inconsistent minutes and far fewer touches than he grew accustomed to before reaching the NBA, knocking down a few threes would go a long way towards helping what Williams is providing as a shooter.

Payton Pritchard could also get an opportunity in Friday night's game, especially with Schroder most likely entering the starting lineup.

Not only must the Celtics prepare to face the Warriors, who at 23-5 are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the NBA, without multiple members of their rotation, but Friday is the front end of a back-to-back, as they'll host the New York Knicks on Saturday. For Boston, a challenging December schedule just became even more difficult.

Tip-off between the Celtics and Warriors on Friday night is at 7:30 EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

