2 Reasons Suggesting Lonnie Walker Re-Signs With Celtics
Lonnie Walker did not make the Celtics opening night roster. However, there have been some indications that his time in Boston might not be over after all. Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report confirmed that the Celtics might add him this season, even if it might not be right away.
Even before Fischer's latest report about Walker, there were signs that Walker's time with the Celtics may come.
1. Walker was waived after the rest of the training camp cuts
The Celtics waiving Dmytro Skapintsev, Ron Harper Jr., Jay Scrubb, and Hason Ward didn't make any shockwaves, but what was notable was that Walker wasn't waived at the same time as them.
Walker was waived two days later. The Celtics delaying his release may have been out of respect knowing that Walker has legitimate NBA experience to his name compared to the other cuts. However, he had clearly done enough that the Celtics took their sweet time deciding what they would do with him.
Even if it didn't surprise anyone that the Celtics cut him, that didn't make it an easy decision for them to make. Putting off his release proves as such.
2. Walker has not joined the Maine Celtics
Walker signed a contract with the Celtics that would pay him a large sum if he joined the Celtics G-League affiliate for 60 days. That opportunity allows him to make that much money and then get converted to a standard NBA contract in Boston.
Alas, the Celtics announced who is on their Maine roster, and wouldn't you know it, Walker's not on it.
Perhaps he could join the team at a later date, or it could be a sign that the Celtics have told Walker ahead of time that they have every intention of adding him. It's just a matter of when.
Now, let's be practical. If that is the plan, is Walker really willing to wait for who knows how long before he's added to the active roster? If he is, good for him for having such patience. However, doing so risks letting other options dry up, which may not be the smartest move if he waits too long.
Walker should be in the NBA, and adding him would give the Celtics reinforcements in their quest for a repeat. He may rejoin the Celtics, but expectations should be kept in check. There's been so much hoopla surrounding a player who most likely will be part of the renowned "Stay Ready" group.