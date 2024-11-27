Charles Barkley Sounds Off on 76ers' Leaked Meeting, Joel Embiid's Habitual Tardiness
Charles Barkley is not impressed with Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.
During Tuesday's episode of Inside the NBA, Barkley was asked by Jalen Rose about the report that Embiid is frequently late "for everything" as well as the recent team meeting among 76ers players that was leaked to the press.
Barkley didn't mince words when discussing Embiid's habitual lateness, while also lamenting the fact that intel from their players-only meeting was made public.
"You can't be late all the time. That's disrespectful to your teammates and your coaches and everybody. First, Joel has to own that," said Barkley.
"Whoever leaked that to the press needs to be punched in the face... When you're in those meetings, they're very personal, especially when you're calling out a guy like that... Joel has to own being late all the time. He has to own it, but that should have never gotten to the press," he said.
Barkley agreed with Embiid's assessment that the person who leaked what was said in the team meeting is "a piece of crap," but made clear that he feels Philadelphia's center needs to take accountability for his lateness.
The Sixers are off to a putrid start to the season, logging a 3–13 record and sitting in second to last in the Eastern Conference. Embiid has played in just four games while sitting out back-to-backs and continuing to nurse a knee injury.
Surrounded by drama stemming from their leaked meeting, the 76ers will look to shut out the outside noise and turn things around, starting with Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets.