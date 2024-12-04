SI

Charles Barkley Torched the Warriors, Who He Thinks Are 'Cute'

Tim Capurso

Charles Barkley speaks during TNT Inside the NBA's halftime report of the game between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors on December 4, 2024.
Charles Barkley speaks during TNT Inside the NBA's halftime report of the game between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors on December 4, 2024. / Screengrab Twitter @NBAonTNT
Charles Barkley is not a fan of this year's Golden State Warriors.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer made that opinion very clear Tuesday night during Inside the NBA's halftime report of the Warriors' game against the Denver Nuggets, which Golden State went on to lose by a score of 119-115.

Ernie Johnson prefaced Barkley's analysis by mentioning the Warriors' good ball movement—Golden State had 19 assists in the first half vs. Denver—and Barkley proceeded to tell the world how he really feels about the Warriors.

"Yeah, they a fun little team to watch," Barkley said. "When they're making threes, they're tough to beat. But I don't believe in the Warriors. But they're cute. They're fun to watch."

Barkley was then pressed by fellow TNT analyst Kenny Smith as to what makes him a nonbeliever.

"I just don't think they have enough talent," Barkley continued. "They got a bunch of JAGs [Just Another Guy]. They got Steph [Curry] and a bunch of JAGs ... Just guys ... Just a guy. And they don't have enough star power."

As if on cue, Golden State then went out and, on the heels of a strong first half, proceeded to blow an 11-point lead in the final six minutes of regulation to lose its fifth straight game. Despite the recent skid, the Warriors still maintain a strong 12-8 record, good for seventh place in the Western Conference.

But Barkley isn't impressed.

Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

