Chris Paul, Victor Wembanyama Did Something Awesome for J.J. Redick’s Kids After Fires

What a special moment.

Tim Capurso

Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs sign autographs for Los Angeles Lakers coach J.J. Redick's children after the game on January 13, 2025 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs sign autographs for Los Angeles Lakers coach J.J. Redick's children after the game on January 13, 2025 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. / Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
Lakers coach J.J. Redick is among the many residents of Los Angeles that lost a home to the devastating wildfires burning throughout the city. And in the fires, Redick's two sports-loving sons, Knox and Kai, lost a collection of memorabilia and jerseys that were undoubtedly dear to the boys' hearts.

But, in a heartwarming moment bigger than the sport itself, San Antonio Spurs stars Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama, after their team's 126-102 win on Monday night, decided to help restore the Redick boys' lost collection, taking the jerseys off their backs and signing them.

The two Spurs stars then posed for a picture with Redick's sons.

After the game, a touched Redick explained that Paul told him, win or lose, that he and his Spurs teammate would be doing something special for the two boys.

"I ran a podcast out of my home for two years," Redick said. "All the players would come through and they'd get either a jersey or a card signed. And they had a collection of jerseys and cards ... And they lost all that. It was nice of them to do it.

"They now each have two because Austin [Reaves] was nice enough to leave a couple for them in his locker after practice the other day. I appreciate all the love. And not surprised Chris did something like that."

Paul, whom Redick called his "brother," played alongside the now-Lakers coach for four seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers from 2013-2017.

"You play a lot of years in this league and some guys are just teammates," Paul said. "But J.J. is part of my family. So him, his wife, those kids Knox and Kai. I know a lot of people lost family members, homes ... It just hit different when people are close to you. Me and J.J. are ultimate competitors.

"As close as we are, we hate to lose, win or what not. But I actually told him today that I wanted to do that for his boys because I know how big of basketball fans they are."

Wembanyama added that if "I can make those kids' day, then I'll do it."

The two Spurs did that and more with the special gesture.

