3x NBA All-Star's Reason for Signing With Clippers Over Lakers: Report
While the 2025 NBA Free Agency wasn't the groundbreaking event that many analysts hyped it up to be, some important names were moved in the process.
The biggest of all names to be moved was Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant. However, there was another Phoenix Suns star who moved in the offseason, three-time All-Star Bradley Beal.
After being bought out by the Phoenix Suns, Beal had the opportunity to sign with any team in the NBA that he wanted. While many may have wanted him to join LeBron James and Luka Doncic on the Los Angeles Lakers, he ultimately chose the other team in Los Angeles over them.
On July 20, it was officially announced by the LA Clippers that they signed star guard Bradley Beal. While many wondered why Beal chose to sign with the Clippers over the Lakers, the answer was reportedly simple.
According to Brett Siegel of Clutchpoints, Beal signed with the Clippers over the Lakers due to fit.
"Beal did not hold interest in joining the Lakers despite the team holding extensive conversations with him and his representation, sources said," Siegel wrote. "Unlike his role in the starting lineup with the Clippers next to James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, the Lakers wanted him to be their sixth man behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves."
Beal signed a two-year, $11 million contract with the Clippers, effectively helping load the team up as they attempt to compete while also waiting for cap space to open.
Last season with the Suns, Beal averaged 17.0 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds on 50/39/80 shooting from the field.