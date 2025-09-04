3x NBA All-Star's Retirement Rumors Could Come True After Clippers Tenure
The LA Clippers, coming off a well-rounded 50-win season, going to seven games against the Denver Nuggets in this year's playoffs, have had a lot of news surrounding the team lately. With the Kawhi Leonard report that broke, and now Thursday's news, which is just adding to the madness.
With a team like the Clippers, who want to compete for a championship next year, adding guys like Bradley Beal, a former All-Star, and resigning Ivica Zubac, this team could really make some noise. Also, having Leonard and James Harden at the helm is a good indication of what type of goals the team is shooting for.
Unfortunately, when reports like this surface, depending on the organization and roster, it can derail an upcoming season. A good example is the Golden State Warriors, who for the last several years have had something go on right before training camp starts. Look at the Draymond Green and Jordan Poole incident, and Klay Thompson's contract negotiations. This season, it could be the Jonathan Kuminga contract situation.
What Is Going On In LA?
On Thursday, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Ben Simmons, the former All-Star and a Clippers' free agent, has cut ties with his agent.
The nine-year veteran averaged 2.9 points and 3.1 assists per game last season for the Clippers, appearing in 18 games after being bought out by the Brooklyn Nets. The reason LA picked him up was for a defensive presence, something Simmons always possessed, and his high-IQ passing ability to set up shooters like Norman Powell and James Harden.
Though it would be a mistake to point out, Simmons is not the same player he was a few years ago for the Sixers. As ESPN Insider Brian Windhorst put it, "At the end of the day, Ben Simmons' stock has been falling dramatically for years."
Could Retirement Be Next For Simmons?
Windhorst continued, "There is not a vast need for a point guard. If you're looking at him as a defensive big man, then there is a bit bigger of a market. The reality is he's looking at a minimum contract."
Brett Siegel, a longtime NBA insider, responded to the original report, weighing in with his own opinion, saying that it "truly seems like Simmons' career may be over."
Though it may just be a thought, these reporters who've been in the industry know a thing or two about the way players' careers can de-escalate in the way Simmons' has. Whatever happens, the Clippers will need to figure it out so they can continue to shoot for a championship in 2025-26.