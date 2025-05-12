An Inside Look at NBA Fan Events in Las Vegas
Over the past few seasons, Las Vegas has become a new hotspot for NBA fans.
What started as just a fun week to spend NBA Summer League has evolved into something much greater. NBA fans and media alike all gather every year in Vegas for not just Summer League games, but to experience parties and camaraderie with one another. There are major parties hosted by managing agencies like WME, and some hosted by clothing brands of players.
It's become such a destination that Las Vegas has essentially become the destination of choice for both NBA fans and players over the ESPYs. Year after year, the NBA's presence has diminished at the ESPYs as those in the community choose to spend their time in Las Vegas.
The avenues in Vegas are endless. There are options to watch games inside hotel bars, in the venues themselves, and even inside clubs like TAO. Vegas aims to give NBA fans a far higher-end version of being in a watch party.
"Specifically for our NBA fans, for March Madness specifically, we cater to our pool parties, we show all the games in all of our cabanas with private TVs," said TAO spokesman Jakob Talley. "A little bit more pool party-oriented experience for our guests."
As the NBA expands its presence in Las Vegas with the NBA Cup, so do the opportunities for fans to experience new events in the area. In some events, the option to be in the vicinity of their favorite players also exists.
"We try to partner with the Cosmopolitan as well, they do their Hoops and Hops party," Talley added. "It brings a lot of high-end players who go through the casino and NBA players. We try to collab with them to host afterparties during Summer League and March Madness. It's an invite-only event that the Cosmopolitan does with their casino players."
With how popular Vegas has become among sports fans, the methods of traveling there have also increased. One of the new methods is a brand-new luxury private jet brand called Aero.
"This past winter, we launched our newest route, connecting Los Angeles and Las Vegas," Aero COO Mikael Pelet said. "To celebrate, we offered an exclusive 'Jet In, Jet Out' itinerary for the Las Vegas Grand Prix F1 race night in November. Las Vegas marks our fourth new destination added last fall, following the successful launches of scheduled flights to Napa, Thermal, and Salt Lake City."
The new service aims to be the ultimate connecting point for NBA fans looking to spend a brief moment in the city for the NBA Cup or Summer League parties. Fans will have their first-ever option of flying into the city as luxuriously as possible to go straight into an event seamlessly. While watching games in one's home market may be a casual experience, the Vegas one is much different.
"Flying with Aero offers NBA fans an unparalleled, hassle-free journey to Vegas for thrilling sporting weekends," Pelet said. "Your adventure begins the moment you arrive at our exclusive private terminal, continuing seamlessly onto our luxurious jet. Indulge in caviar and enjoy drinks as you soar."
While it hasn't happened yet, there is a very realistic chance that an NBA expansion will land Las Vegas a brand new basketball team. Just last year, it was reported that LeBron James would be among the bidders for that expansion team. If that does happen, expect the traffic to Vegas to grow even more as a hub for basketball events.
Make no mistake, Las Vegas is emerging as a major hub for the NBA, with the NBA Summer League and NBA Cup as preludes to a much bigger emergence down the line.