Skip to main content
Andre Iguodala Shares High Praise For Ty Lue

Andre Iguodala Shares High Praise For Ty Lue

Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala has a lot of respect for Ty Lue

Nhat V. Meyer | Credit: Bay Area News Group

Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala has a lot of respect for Ty Lue

The LA Clippers just barely missed the playoffs this season, but it was largely because of Ty Lue's proficiency that the team was ever in the conversation for postseason play. The 2016 NBA champion helped lead a Clippers team to the 8th seed that missed Kawhi Leonard for the entire season and Paul George for most of the season. Had Paul George not entered health and safety protocols just hours prior to the final play-in game, the Clippers likely would have made the postseason over a New Orleans Pelicans team that finished six games behind them in the standings.

Ty Lue has long escaped the idea that he is simply a product of LeBron James, but if anyone were still wrongfully holding onto that narrative, they should listen to what Andre Iguodala had to say during Golden State's NBA Finals media session.

"I think Tyronn Lue has done an incredible job of kind of silencing those critics in terms of, you know, he's a very welcoming type of coach, players' coach, but he knows his stuff, his X's and O's," Iguodala said when asked about the number of Black head coaches in the NBA.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Iguodala continued on Ty Lue, saying, "He's probably one of the most feared coaches in the league in terms of when an opposing team goes up against them, their antenna goes up in terms of the scout. You rarely see that type of energy towards the opposing coach, we know we're in for a tough game because no matter who's playing for his team, they're going to be able to rise to the occasion and expose your weaknesses."

Iguodala credited Ty Lue with helping break down the inaccurate stereotypes that have followed both Black head coaches and head coaches that were former players. Rather than just a player-friendly coach, which Ty Lue is, Iguodala recognizes that the Clippers' leader is much more than that, which helps pave the way for others like him.

Kawhi Leonard's Hilarious Response to NBA Finals Question

Nicolas Batum Wants to Finish His Career With The Clippers

Watch: Kawhi Leonard and Jack Harlow Drop New Video

USATSI_18097395_168390270_lowres
News

Terance Mann Will Coach at Basketball Without Borders Europe 2022

By Farbod EsnaashariMay 31, 2022
1229676784
News

Projected First-Round Pick Reveals Workout With Clippers

By Joey LinnMay 29, 2022
butler052722-1
News

Jimmy Butler Joins LeBron James and Paul George on Exclusive List

By Joey LinnMay 27, 2022
USATSI_18362457_168390270_lowres
News

Charles Barkley Picks Clippers as Favorite to Win Title in 2022-23 NBA Season

By Farbod EsnaashariMay 27, 2022
Marieff-Morris-Marcus-Morris
News

Marcus Morris Questions Heat For Not Playing Markieff

By Joey LinnMay 25, 2022
kawhi-leonard-021619-ftr-gettyjpg_15cno5qcapwpe1dwq07jb56gwa
News

Kawhi Leonard's Hilarious Response to NBA Finals Question

By Joey LinnMay 25, 2022
Jan 10, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) celebrates after being fouled on a 3-point basket in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Staples Center. The Clippers defeated the Bulls 130-127. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Nicolas Batum Wants to Finish His Career With The Clippers

By Joey LinnMay 24, 2022
merlin_138020040_1fc1dc63-bb6c-4fbf-b785-5844ef9ae0ce-jumbo
News

Steve Ballmer and Jerry West Attend Draft Combine

By Joey LinnMay 23, 2022