Ben Simmons Running Out of NBA Options After Clippers Tenure
Following the move of Cam Thomas agreeing to the qualifying offer with the Brooklyn Nets, it appears that NBA free agency is starting to see some more action as training camp and media days approach. Since Thomas agreed to a deal, Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey has agreed to a four-year, $100 million deal, which he's set to make official this week.
The Golden State Warriors still have the league's attention on them, as Jonathan Kuminga's eventual move is set to lead to multiple signings to fill out their roster. In addition, the New York Knicks have decided to fill out their roster over the last two days, adding Landry Shamet back on a one-year deal and signing former Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon to a one-year deal as well.
With two free agents off the board going to the Knicks, how does this connect to Los Angeles Clippers free agent Ben Simmons?
Ben Simmons' Rocky Offseason
Simmons made his way to the LA Clippers last season via a buyout from the Nets, appearing in 18 regular-season and five postseason games with them. While he wasn't flawless in his role with the Clippers, he flashed some signs that made him an intriguing free agent target heading into the offseason.
A return of Simmons to the Clippers has since been ruled out after their summer moves, bringing in Chris Paul, Brook Lopez, and Bradley Beal all via free agency. Therefore, Simmons' name was thrown around in rumors with a few teams, most notably the New York Knicks. According to the NY Post, Simmons had a contract offer from the team.
After Simmons' agent, Bernie Lee, dropped him as a client, it was revealed that the reasoning was due to the former NBA All-Star not showing interest in his lone contract offer from the Knicks. With the Knicks adding Shamet and Brogdon, that opportunity for Simmons appears to have closed.
A former All-NBA Third Team selection and a player who finished 12th in MVP voting in 2021, it's been a fall from grace for Simmons. Injuries have definitely played a part in his regression, but a major reason could be tied to his mental state and confidence.
At this rate, Simmons' best chance could be signing a training camp deal to prove himself again, or he could be out of the league entirely. Once viewed as one of the brightest stars in the NBA and a future superstar, the former number one pick's career seems uncertain after his Clippers tenure.