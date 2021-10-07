Blake Griffin Reveals Why He Re-Signed With Brooklyn Nets Rather Than Returning to Los Angeles

When Blake Griffin agreed to a buyout with the Detroit Pistons during the 2020-21 NBA season, there was some speculation that hey may return to Los Angeles. Blake, who was obviously drafted by the LA Clippers before spending eight seasons with the franchise, spends his off-seasons in Los Angeles with his two sons. With both the Clippers and Lakers having championship contending teams in the city, some speculated that Griffin may seek a return to Los Angeles. Instead, Blake chose the Brooklyn Nets.

After Brooklyn fell short of their ultimate goal during the 2021 postseason, Blake Griffin hit the open market as a free agent. Again, instead of choosing to return to Los Angeles, Blake re-signed with the Brooklyn Nets. In a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Blake revealed his reasoning for returning to Brooklyn.

When asked why he returned to the Nets when he had the opportunity to go elsewhere, Blake said that after his stint with the team last year, he really got to know the organization from a player's perspective. After gaining that first-hand experience, Blake said that "Top to bottom, everyone in that organization is incredible, from the owners down to the players and the staff. Also the fans here in New York are incredible."

The Nets are also widely favored to win the 2022 NBA championship if they stay healthy, which would give Blake the opportunity to get his first ring. The 13-year veteran showed last season that he can still contribute to winning basketball, so depending on how this season goes with the Nets, Blake could still pursue an opportunity to finish his career in Los Angeles. For now, Blake is content in Brooklyn.

Related Articles

Ty Lue Voted as NBA Coach With Best In-Game Adjustments by GMs

Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Kawhi Leonard Ranked Top-3 Small Forwards

Serge Ibaka Cleared for Contact and Nearing Return