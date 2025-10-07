Bradley Beal Amazed By New Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
The Los Angeles Clippers open up their preseason on October 9 against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions. They have had an interesting summer leading up to this point.
The Clippers have completely retooled their roster, signing several players who could make an impact on their team. Brook Lopez, John Collins, and Bradley Beal, most notably, are all players who could play a key role for the Clippers this season.
Specifically on Beal, he will be starting for the Clippers this season according to head coach Ty Lue.
How Beal Is Fitting In and His Amazement of Kawhi Leonard
So far, Beal is moving well, and Ty Lue believes he looks good. "He looked pretty good. His movements were really good in the scrimmage, got a little tired, but it was good to see him out there and moving pretty good," said Lue.
Beal spent time in Washington, where he was teammates with John Wall and Russell Westbrook. Then, in Phoenix with the Suns, he played with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. He's spent time with numerous NBA stars, so playing with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden should be no different, yet Beal himself was amazed.
“I’ve never been around Kawhi. So being around Kawhi every day — he’s a freak of nature," Beal said.
He continued, "One of the best to ever touch a ball. Same with [James Harden]. Just their work ethic when it comes to this game is unmatched."
Beal's Preparation For This Upcoming Season
The Clippers will want to get off to a strong start this season, and that means having everybody ready to go. Beal has been working his way back to be healthy, and it looks like he's ramping up to be ready for opening night.
“We’ll see. We know he’s gonna be out on Thursday, but we’ll see. Slowly progressing, but can’t make that call right now," said Lue. “Everyone’s playing on Thursday, except for Brad [Beal].”
So while the Clippers will be without their 32-year-old guard for the first preseason game, rest assured, they will have him back. Beal is a player who knows how to score the ball and can really be effective in the same role Norman Powell played for them last season, while having a much higher ceiling as a defender.
As he works his way back from his knee injury, he is hopefully using the motivation of knowing he'll be playing with perennial talent such as Leonard and Harden to spark an even stronger comeback. The Clippers will surely need it as they aim for a deep playoff run.