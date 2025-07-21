Breaking: Clippers, Chris Paul Agree to One-Year Deal For Return To LA
The Los Angeles Clippers were one of the surprise teams of this past NBA season. Entering the year, many feared the Clippers would fall into the lottery, gifting the Oklahoma City Thunder with a lottery selection and allowing them to further build up their dynasty. However, the Clippers defied the odds, winning 50 games but losing in the first round of the postseason.
To start free agency, the Clippers agreed to deals to return key veterans James Harden and Nicolas Batum on two-year contracts, as well as adding former NBA Champion Brook Lopez on a two-year deal after his stint with the Milwaukee Bucks. Now, after rumors of deciding between the Clippers and Phoenix Suns, a franchise legend is coming home.
The Clippers have agreed to terms on a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the franchise's all-time leader in assists and 12-time All-Star Chris Paul. After stops with the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and San Antonio Spurs, Paul returns to Los Angeles to be closer to his family and back with the team he became a household name with.
Paul joins recent acquisitions John Collins and Bradley Beal to make the Clippers likely top contenders in the NBA next season. Even though it's a good problem to have, Tyronn Lue will be tasked with building out a rotation on a roster with more players deserving minutes than not.
Paul may no longer be the MVP-caliber player he once was, as the 20-year NBA veteran turned 40 years old in May. However, he's become a transformational part of several teams since leaving Los Angeles in 2017. He helped mentor league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the Thunder and led the Suns to an improbable NBA Finals run while mentoring Devin Booker.
Now, likely set to be the team's backup point guard after starting all 82 games for San Antonio this past season, Paul gets to continue playing the sport he loves while being closer to his family. While the Clippers are one of the older teams in the league, Ty Lue might have his best put-together roster yet since landing in LA.
