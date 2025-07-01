How The Clippers' Future Looks Following Offseason Moves
The Los Angeles Clippers found themselves in the rumor mix for top players like Nickeil Alexander-Walker during free agency and were even mentioned as a dark horse candidate to land Kevin Durant. However, now that nearly 24 hours have passed since free agency started, the Clippers have only made one major roster addition.
Even though he's nearing the end of his career, ex-Milwaukee Bucks champion Brook Lopez has agreed to a two-year deal with the Clippers to serve as Ivica Zubac's backup. With Lopez, James Harden, and Nicolas Batum all on two-year deals, the Clippers' future is becoming evident.
Looking at the current salary makeup for the Clippers for the next few seasons, the team will have cap flexibility next offseason as well as the following in 2027. Outside of Ivica Zubac, the Clippers don't have a single player with a guaranteed contract beyond the 2026-27 season. If James Harden decides to decline his player option, the Clippers will open up more cap space in 2026.
In terms of the available free agents in 2026 and 2027, those names could include (pending extensions) LeBron James, Trae Young, Mikal Bridges, Aaron Gordon, Lu Dort, Austin Reaves, Zach LaVine, and Donovan Mitchell. The likelihood that all of those players hit free agency is rare, but the Clippers have put themselves in a position to be suitors in the event they can land one of them.
However, free agency might not be over for the Clippers, as they remain in rumors to land franchise legend Chris Paul as he seeks to return closer to Los Angeles. Regardless, his deal would likely last no more than two seasons as well.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React To Clippers Signing Ex-Laker, NBA Champion
New Report on Ben Simmons' Expected Contract in Free Agency
New Report Links Lakers, Clippers to 11-Year NBA Veteran Center