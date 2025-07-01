NBA Fans React To Clippers Signing Ex-Laker, NBA Champion
NBA free agency was quiet for the first few minutes, then insiders like Shams Charania began to flood the news with constant deals and trades. Those have since included Jaren Jackson Jr. agreeing to a $240 million extension with the Memphis Grizzlies and the Denver Nuggets agreeing to a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets revolving around Michael Porter Jr.
However, there are plenty of other deals that slip through the cracks, especially with contending teams looking to add missing pieces to the puzzle. The Los Angeles Clippers were one of those teams, striking a deal with a former NBA Champion on Day 1 of free agency.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Clippers have agreed to a deal with Milwaukee Bucks free agent Brook Lopez. A former Los Angeles Lakers center and a 2021 NBA Champion with Milwaukee, Lopez heads back to LA to now backup breakout star Ivica Zubac. Seeing this, fans took to social media to share their reactions.
"Brook Lopez should be much better in a bench role behind Ivica Zuvac. The Bucks put too much on his plate at this stage of his career. Wonder how much we'll see Yanic Konan Niederhauser as a rookie too," Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor wrote.
"Thank you for everything champ," one user shared.
"Lakers aren’t getting a center," one user said.
"Good for the Clippers. He is not the answer to the Lakers problems. Clips got him to help with Joker 😂," a user added.
It's clear that none of the Clippers' options this past season worked as reserves behind Zubac, and Lopez should bring spacing and rim protection now in that role. While he's near the end of his career, he has a chance to make an impact on a Clippers team preparing for another playoff run.
Related Articles
New Report on Ben Simmons' Expected Contract in Free Agency
New Report Links Lakers, Clippers to 11-Year NBA Veteran Center