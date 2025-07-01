NBA Fans React To Clippers Signing Ex-Laker, NBA Champion

Brook Lopez has played 78+ games in each of the last 3 seasons while shooting 37% from deep in all of em including a first team all-defense nomination



He is coming off a season averaging:



13.0 PTS

5.0 REB

1.8 AST

0.6 STL

1.9 BLK



Newest Clipper👀 pic.twitter.com/RCUsIegBwr