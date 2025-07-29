Clippers Announce Multiple Roster Moves After Chris Paul Press Conference
The LA Clippers are putting the final touches on a roster that looks to be a great one, on paper. They've had a busy offseason when many expected them to mostly stand pat, adding Chris Paul, Brook Lopez, and Bradley Beal in free agency while trading Norman Powell away in a three-team deal that netted them John Collins.
To make the Bradley Beal move, the Clippers had to waive Jordan Miller, a young prospect they have a lot of belief in. He stayed with the team for the NBA Summer League, made the All-Summer League First Team, but still couldn't find any other opportunities, so it was believed the Clippers could bring him back in some capacity.
The Clippers announced on Tuesday that they re-signed Jordan Miller, bringing the former Miami Hurricane back on a two-way contract. They had three two-way players signed already, so they also announced who they waived.
"The LA Clippers have signed Jordan Miller to a two-way contract," they announced. "In a corresponding move, the Clippers have waived Patrick Baldwin Jr."
Miller averaged 4.1 PPG in his 37 appearances for the Clippers last season, and a staggering 24.5 PPG in his infrequent appearances in the G-League. He was the 48th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and has made a lasting impression on the organization in his time.
Baldwin, a former first-round pick by the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Draft, wasn't signed to his two-way contract by the Clippers until March, and he only appeared in two games for them. He was traded after his rookie season for Chris Paul, spent a year and a half with the Wizards, then who traded to the San Antonio Spurs in a four-team deal last year before being waived.
