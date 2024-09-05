Clippers Coach Ty Lue Reveals How Team Will Change After Losing Paul George
The LA Clippers will be a much different team next season after losing Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers. More specifically, the team will have to make up 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists every single game.
The team knows it's not going to be an easy task, but Clippers head coach Ty Lue is up for the challenge with his team's newest pieces.
During an interview with ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, Lue revealed how exactly the Clippers will have to change without Paul George in their lineup for the first time in five seasons.
"Losing PG, starting over with a younger team and doing things the right way -- it's going to take both of us to really get our guys on track," Lue said. "The addition of Jeff [Van Gundy] is going to be huge for us."
Lue knows that the Clippers will have to play a different style of basketball compared to last year. The team has gotten younger, more defensive, and more athletic with new additions Derrick Jones Jr. and Kris Dunn. None of Lue's new pieces are even close to being a 20-point a game scorer, but he still remains confident in what he has.
"The pieces that we added this year, we got to play a different style. But we're going to play winning basketball and I know we're going to have a chance to be pretty good. It's going to be my job to make sure we get to that point -- whatever I have to do."
Replacing Paul George will be no easy task for the LA Clippers. The team lost a legitimate All-Star in George and their two best pieces are only a year older after last season.