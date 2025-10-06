Clippers Make Early Bradley Beal Decision for First Preseason Game
One of the Los Angeles Clippers' newest acquisitions, Bradley Beal, has been absent from team scrimmages over the past week of training camp due to an offseason procedure he had done in May.
Clippers' President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank announced the procedure during his Media Day press conference, but both he and Beal confirmed that it was a minor issue and that it was essentially a cleanup.
The Clippers have made it clear that they won't push Beal to participate in exhibition games, but with the preseason starting this week and the regular season a few weeks away, could Beal be making an appearance soon?
Beal Scrimmages for the First Time
After missing several days of full-contact practice due to a lingering knee issue, Bradley Beal finally returned to scrimmage with the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, marking a significant step forward in his recovery.
However, the three-time All-Star will sit out Thursday's preseason opener in Oceanside as the team takes a cautious approach, according to our Joey Linn.
According to Linn, the 32-year-old guard expects to be fully healthy for the start of the regular season on October 22, when Los Angeles faces the Utah Jazz.
What Beal Brings to LA
Head coach Tyronn Lue confirmed that Beal will be in the starting lineup alongside Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Ivica Zubac, with the fifth starter still to be determined between Derrick Jones Jr. and John Collins.
"Players of this caliber are very rare, and they're hard to come by," Lue said when Beal joined the team in July. "He's been the best player on his team."
In the 2024-25 season with Phoenix, he averaged 17.0 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds across 53 games while shooting 49.7 percent from the field.
In August, Tyronn Lue spoke about Beal on "Club Shay Shay."
"He's definitely going to be a big help for us offensively. We're gonna need him to score, but outside of scoring, we're [going to] need him to make plays for other guys, too. He's gonna draw two or three guys, and he can make a pass or a play," Lue said.
With a heap of help behind Beal on the roster, such as Bogdan Bogdanovic, Chris Paul, Kris Dunn, and even young guards like Jordan Miller, all eyes will be on the veteran's progress as the Clippers move throughout the preseason.
It was confirmed at training camp on Monday that Beal was the only player who would be out for the Clippers' first preseason game in Oceanside at Frontwave Arena on October 9th.