Damian Lillard Blasts Patrick Beverley's Chris Paul Comments

Patrick Beverley did not hold back on Chris Paul this morning. Attacking everything from Chris Paul's defense, to the illegitimacy of his team, Beverley destroyed the Phoenix Suns in his latest ESPN appearance. While most have seemingly enjoyed the unfiltered honesty from Pat Bev, his comments did not sit well with everyone. Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard was the latest to express his dislike for Beverley's ESPN segment.

Lillard spoke out against Beverley's TV appearance, while maintaining he does not have a horse in the race; however, there is some history between Lillard and Beverley dating back to the bubble. It is a common theme across the NBA media for Chris Paul to be above criticism, and Beverley's entire segment today was essentially revealing why that should not be the case. Many appreciated it, but Damian Lillard did not.

With the Phoenix Suns now eliminated, both the team and Chris Paul face some some serious decisions going forward. While Paul has indicated that he will be back with the team next year, the Suns may feel as if they have maxed out their potential, having blown a 2-0 series lead the only two times they have faced a relatively healthy team in the Chris Paul era.

As most people know by now, nobody can stop Patrick Beverley from speaking his mind, and that likely won't stop with this latest criticism from Damian Lillard.

