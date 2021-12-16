Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz Stay Hot, Defeat LA Clippers 124-103

Going up against a hot Utah Jazz team without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Nicolas Batum was always going to be an uphill battle for the LA Clippers. While the final score indicates a blowout, the Clippers stayed in it until the end. The lead got down to 8 at one point in the fourth quarter, before Utah's offensive explosion broke it open. As coach Ty Lue put it after the game, the Clippers just didn't have enough firepower in this one.

The reason why the Clippers were able to stay in this game until the end, was the solid performances from Eric Bledsoe and Marcus Morris. Those two combined for 45 points on 18/30 from the field and 6/11 from deep. With 24 points, this was the 5th time in the last 7 games that Marcus Morris scored at least 20. Despite the loss, he has been huge for the Clippers since Paul George went down.

Outside of Morris and Bledsoe, the Clippers did not get much else offensively. Luke Kennard, Terance Mann, and Brandon Boston Jr. combined for just 2/12 from deep, with many of their misses being clean looks. Those three have been very solid for the Clippers as of late, so it was tough for team to gain any momentum with each of them having off-nights from deep.

For the Utah Jazz, they got another fantastic performance from Donovan Mitchell. Averaging nearly 30 PPG during the winning streak, Mitchell had 27 points and 6 assists on an efficient 10/15 from the field. He was one of four Utah players who eclipsed 20 points, with Rudy Gobert, Jordan Clarkson, and Bojan Bogdanovic also scoring at least 20 in this one.

This game was the first of many more difficult matchups for the Clippers the rest of the season. As of right now, only the Lakers have a more difficult remaining strength of schedule. While the Clippers do have a difficult remaining schedule, their next three games are against the Thunder, Spurs, and Kings. It will be important for them to pick up at least two wins during this stretch, before beginning a very difficult stretch after those games.

