Skip to main content
Draymond Green Reveals Most Impressive Part About Playing With Kevin Durant

Draymond Green Reveals Most Impressive Part About Playing With Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant amazed Draymond Green in a way that no one else has.

Kevin Durant amazed Draymond Green in a way that no one else has.

Draymond Green has had the luxury of playing with two of the greatest NBA players of all-time in Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. Despite Curry being the greatest shooter ever, Green was very amazed at Durant in a way that no one else has ever made him before.

In an interview with Sirius XM NBA Radio, Green revealed the most impressive thing about playing with Kevin Durant.

"Kevin has this one thing about him that I think is the most insane thing from a basketball player," Green said. "Every coach, anybody who is anybody has this old cliche saying of every move you make in your workout needs to be game speed. I feel like personally, it's one of the most cliche sayings that anyone can come up with, except for Kevin. He literally does every single move when he's on the basketball floor, at game speed. Whether he's just now coming out warming up, whether he's an hour and a half into the workout, every single move, every time when he steps on the floor, is game speed. I think it's the most incredible thing in the world because no one does that."

Read More

Durant's mindset is somewhat similar to how Michael Jordan viewed practice. Jordan was notorious for making practice harder than actual games so that he and his teammates would always be prepared for any in-game moment. It's something that separates the best players from the great players.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Why He Never Left Milwaukee Bucks

Lou Williams Addresses Potential Retirement

Jayson Tatum Breaks Down Viral Crossover on Paul George

USATSI_12596476_168390270_lowres
News

Draymond Green Reveals Most Impressive Part About Playing With Kevin Durant

By Farbod Esnaashari
58 seconds ago
james-harden-smiles-uni-1568x882
News

Injury Report: James Harden Expected to Make 76ers Debut on Friday

By Joey Linn
16 hours ago
1189239046
News

Joel Embiid Reveals When He Last Spoke to Ben Simmons

By Joey Linn
17 hours ago
USATSI_16247795_168390270_lowres
News

Dr. J 'Loves' Watching Kawhi Leonard Play Basketball

By Farbod Esnaashari
20 hours ago
steph-curry-giannis-antetokounmpo
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Steph Curry's All-Star Game Performance

By Joey Linn
Feb 21, 2022
cropped_GettyImages-643002570
News

Allen Iverson Shares High Praise For Steph Curry

By Joey Linn
Feb 21, 2022
USATSI_17630815_168390270_lowres
News

Marcus Morris Believes Kyrie Irving Snubbed From NBA's Top 75 List

By Farbod Esnaashari
Feb 21, 2022
USATSI_17144450_168390270_lowres
News

VIDEO: Kawhi Leonard Meets NBA Legends at NBA 75th Anniversary

By Farbod Esnaashari
Feb 21, 2022