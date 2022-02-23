Draymond Green Reveals Most Impressive Part About Playing With Kevin Durant

Draymond Green has had the luxury of playing with two of the greatest NBA players of all-time in Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. Despite Curry being the greatest shooter ever, Green was very amazed at Durant in a way that no one else has ever made him before.

In an interview with Sirius XM NBA Radio, Green revealed the most impressive thing about playing with Kevin Durant.

"Kevin has this one thing about him that I think is the most insane thing from a basketball player," Green said. "Every coach, anybody who is anybody has this old cliche saying of every move you make in your workout needs to be game speed. I feel like personally, it's one of the most cliche sayings that anyone can come up with, except for Kevin. He literally does every single move when he's on the basketball floor, at game speed. Whether he's just now coming out warming up, whether he's an hour and a half into the workout, every single move, every time when he steps on the floor, is game speed. I think it's the most incredible thing in the world because no one does that."

Durant's mindset is somewhat similar to how Michael Jordan viewed practice. Jordan was notorious for making practice harder than actual games so that he and his teammates would always be prepared for any in-game moment. It's something that separates the best players from the great players.

