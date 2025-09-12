Ex-Lakers, Clippers Guard Makes Controversial James Harden Statement
Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden is one of the all-time best shooting guards to play the game. With over 27,000 points and counting, numerous All-Star selections, and an MVP to his name, the guard will go down in history as one of the greats.
That was touched on recently when Patrick Beverley, a former Clippers and Lakers guard, was in a discussion about Harden.
Beverley spent time with popular YouTuber and Streamer N3on, where Beverley led an NBA-style workout to give a behind-the-scenes look at how athletes prepare.
During the workout, Beverly asked the streamer who he thought was the best player to ever play the game of basketball. To Beverley's surprise, N3on, without hesitation, said James Harden, due to his fandom of the Rockets.
He asked the question a second time, and the same answer was given. Beverley responded, "Michael Jordan is. Offensively, James Harden damn sure is close. Might be slightly better. Might be -- offensively. You ever see Michael Jordan lose his cool when he does something right? You see James Harden lose his cool when he does something right?"
The Beard's Peak With The Rockets
During the 2017-18 NBA Season, Harden won MVP that year, while going head-to-head with the dynasty Golden State Warriors, and almost pulled off the upset. During that campaign, he averaged 30.4 points, almost nine assists, and over five rebounds a game. He did all of that while showcasing highlight-level plays every night.
The Lull and Resurgence of Harden With The Clippers
After departing Houston for Brooklyn, Harden's career took an interesting turn. He became more of a playmaker with the Nets, letting his co-stars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving take over. It bled into Philadelphia, where Joel Embiid clearly was the number one option. Harden still did his part, which was enough to make the playoffs.
After averaging a minimum of 20 points per game for the last 10 years, Harden's averages dipped to just under 17 points for the 2022-23 season. He played 72 games that year for the Clippers, and they made the playoffs, but it looked like Harden was clearly regressing.
Whatever he did during that offseason, however, led to a fantastic 2024-25 season. He became an All-Star again, led the Clippers to a 50-win season, and went deep into his bag to give performances like the season finale against the Warriors.
With his confidence back and the Clippers getting ready to compete with a retooled roster, Harden will need to continue his stellar offensive play and display of IQ.