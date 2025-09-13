Ex-NBA Champion Calls Out Pablo Torre Amid Clippers Investigation
The NBA season is just over a month from getting underway, but the talk in the basketball world has centered around one team and one player: the Los Angeles Clippers and Kawhi Leonard. Even with EuroBasket showcasing high-level basketball with the finals approaching, all eyes have been glued to the ongoing investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers.
Last week, the world was made aware of allegations against Leonard and the Clippers after investigative journalist Pablo Torre uncovered a questionable series of transactions revolving around former team sponsor, Aspiration, and owner Steve Ballmer. Ballmer, the NBA's richest owner by net worth, is now being accused of circumventing the salary cap to pay Leonard through the deal.
Labeled as a "no-show deal" where Leonard was paid nearly $50 million in total from an endorsement by Aspiration, it has raised questions as the NBA has launched an investigation to see if Torre's findings are legitimate and that salary cap circumvention was indeed the thought process for this deal.
All different types of thoughts and opinions have been shared regarding the situation, with people like Mark Cuban coming to Ballmer and the Clippers' defense, while fans online are thinking the Clippers could really be guilty. However, nothing will be known of what punishment could or could not be in store for the Clippers until an investigation has closed.
Channing Frye Calls Out Torre
When given an opportunity to speak about the situation, ex-NBA Champion Channing Frye gave his blunt message to Torre following his reporting.
"First of all, why you snitchin'? Who cares?" Frye said while appearing on the Road Trippin' Podcast.
Frye's comment definitely makes sense from a player's perspective, as he's trying to protect the league and keep the NBA from having a bad light shone on it. However, the counterargument is that if the Clippers are proven guilty and Torre's findings are true, then he uncovered a major flaw in the system that gives teams with more resources and unfair advantage.
Given that Ballmer is the wealthiest owner in the NBA and has access to resources and capital that some other owners don't have, especially those whose money and net worth are tied solely to the franchise, other team owners wouldn't be able to compete as much, which is why the salary cap exists.
A situation that is expected to continue to have more and more news released throughout the coming days, and an investigation that could take weeks, there's still no telling what the end result will be with the Clippers as the 2025-26 season nears.