Clippers Have a Higher Playoff Ceiling Than You Think

Looking at the Western Conference standings, the Los Angeles Clippers' position doesn't necessarily stand out. They are 36-36 for the season and sit in eighth place in the West. They have the 11th-best offense, 18th-best defense, and a net rating of +1.3. That doesn't necessarily seem like a dangerous postseason team on paper. In reality, however, the Clippers have a higher ceiling than they are given credit for. In fact, there are enough positive flashes in recent weeks that the Clippers may be a much harder out in the playoffs than many think.

Clippers Are Destroying Teams With Darius Garland & Kawhi Leonard On the Floor

A big reason why is the Clippers' offensive output since the All-Star break. The Clippers have the fifth-best offensive rating in the league since the break, scoring 121.3 points per 100 possessions, per Cleaning the Glass. The numbers are even more impressive when Darius Garland is on the floor. In the 300 possessions Garland and Leonard played together, the Clippers have an incredible 133.0 offensive rating. They have a net rating of 24.0. These numbers would be miles ahead of the greatest offensive unit and team in league history.

When Garland is on the floor without Kawhi, the Clippers are still destroying teams. They have a 123.3 offensive rating and a +9.0 net rating in 270 possessions.

Now that Garland is fully healthy and playing without a minutes restriction, this is an excellent sign for the Clippers. Garland will obviously not continue to shoot over 50% from three. There will be some regression to the mean, both for Garland individually and for the Clippers as a whole. Even if the Clippers take a step back in offensive efficiency, there is clearly something here.

Garland is so shifty that he can consistently beat his defender to get to his spot. He can get to his stepback and shoot a high-percentage off-the-dribble three, shoot an efficient floater, or find an open teammate with his elite court vision. What separates him from James Harden is that Garland is an active off-ball player. He is willing to take catch-and-shoot threes, which helps space the floor for his teammates. Plus, he plays with more pace and dynamism than Harden, adding a different element to the Clippers offense.

Since the All-Star break, the Clippers are one of only six teams in the NBA that are top-ten in both offensive and defensive rating. But if they are going to make noise in the playoffs, it will be thanks to their offense.

Leonard is as unstoppable as ever this season. He has been a playoff riser throughout his career thanks to his resilient individual scoring. He has the size, strength, and handles to get a good shot against most defenses. Combine that with Garland's shot creation and shot-making, and the Clippers can score against the best teams in the league.

The defensive concerns stemming from their underwhelming center rotation remain, and this will probably be the reason they eventually lose in the playoffs. If they can stay healthy, however, they will put up a fight regardless of who they play in the first round.