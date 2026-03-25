Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Cooper Flagg, LeBron James, Evan Mobley)

The rest of this week in college basketball is extremely exciting, and the NBA kicks it all off with a 12-game slate that features a potential NBA Finals matchup when the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Boston Celtics for the final time this regular season.

While the NBA owns Wednesday, there is Sweet 16 action in the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments still to come before the Elite 8 begins over the weekend. There will still be plenty of NBA to bet during that time frame as well, but why not target some props with 24 teams in action tonight?

I’m eyeing five player prop picks for March 25, including a bet for Cooper Flagg, who has taken a step forward as a playmaker this month.

At this point in the season, there are plenty of teams that aren’t playing for anything but draft position, which can make betting on full-game spreads a little volatile.

So, I’d much rather back players and teams that are in the playoff or play-in race, as their numbers are a little more predictable.

So, without further ado, here’s a complete breakdown of Wednesday’s best props, equipped with the latest odds from the best betting sites .

Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 25

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cooper Flagg OVER 5.5 Assists (-126)

Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg won’t be in the NBA playoffs this season, but he’s really come on in the month of March as a No. 1 creator in this Dallas offense.

Flagg is averaging 19.8 points and 6.8 assists in 11 March games, picking up six or more assists in eight of those games. On top of that, Flagg has recorded at least five dimes in 11 games in a row, giving him an elite floor when it comes to this prop.

The Mavs are taking on Denver on Wednesday, and the Nuggets are coming off a close win over Phoenix on Tuesday. Denver ranks 21st in the league in defensive rating and 19th in opponent assists per game, making this a pretty favorable matchup for Flagg.

In the last game against Denver (that he was able to finish), Flagg had 33 points, nine boards and nine dimes in a one-point win.

Dylan Harper 15+ Points (-130)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking No. 2 pick Dylan Harper to thrive against the Memphis Grizzlies:

Rookie guard Dylan Harper stepped up in a big way earlier this month with Stephon Castle out of the lineup, and he should see an expanded role on Wednesday with De’Aaron Fox sidelined.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is averaging 11.5 points per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from 3-point range this season. While this prop is set well above that season average, Harper has scored 15 or more points in three of his last four games, including a 24-point game against Indiana and a 21-point game against Miami.

Memphis is one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA (23rd in defensive rating), and Harper should play a few more minutes with Fox out. He started and scored 24 points in over 28 minutes of action against the Pacers, and it’s worth noting that Harper is averaging 13.3 points in just 24.0 minutes per game since the All-Star break.

I’m buying the rookie to have a strong showing on Wednesday night.

LeBron James OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-143)

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has handed the keys to the L.A. offense to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, but he’s still contributing up and down the stat sheet at age 41.

James is averaging 21.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this season while shooting an impressive 51.3 percent from the field despite being just 31.6 percent from 3.

While this prop is set just above James’ season average in rebounds per game, the Indiana Pacers are one of the worst rebounding teams in the league. They rank 29th in rebound percentage and 28th in opponent rebounds per game, putting James in a great spot to grab six or more boards.

In the month of March, the four-time league MVP is averaging 6.6 rebounds per game, clearing this prop in three games in a row. He’s worth a look on Wednesday with the Lakers potentially short-handed, as Marcus Smart (doubtful) and Rui Hachimura (questionable) remain on the team’s injury report.

Evan Mobley OVER 31.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley is thriving with Jarrett Allen (knee) out of the lineup, putting up 19 points, nine rebounds and six dimes in last night’s win over the Orlando Magic.

Now, Mobley takes on a Miami Heat team that is No. 1 in the league in pace, which should lead to a few more possessions for both teams in this Eastern Conference battle.

Mobley dropped 21 points, 10 rebounds and five dimes in his lone matchup with the Heat this season, and he’s averaging 20.8 points, 10.1 boards and 2.9 assists per game in the month of March.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has cleared this prop in eight of 11 games in March, and he should build on it against a struggling Heat team.

Kawhi Leonard OVER 26.5 Points (-109)

Kawhi Leonard is questionable for Wednesday night’s matchup with his former team (the Toronto Raptors), but I’m shocked to see his point prop down at 26.5.

The Los Angeles Clippers star is averaging 28.3 points per game in the 2025-26 season, and he’s been terrific in the month of March, scoring 27 or more points in nine of his 12 games. During that 12-game stretch, Leonard is shooting 54.3 percent from the field (on 18.4 shots per game), 40.0 percent from 3 and averaging 29.4 points per game.

Toronto does rank seventh in the league in defensive rating, but Leonard has been pretty much matchup proof all season long. L.A. also scored 121 points in an overtime win over Toronto with Leonard out of the lineup back on Jan. 16.

I think the two-time NBA Finals MVP is a solid value at this number if he’s able to play through his ankle issue again on Wednesday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.