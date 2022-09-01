Former Clippers Player Signs With Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly signing former LA Clippers lottery pick Jerome Robinson to a one-year contract, per Adam Schefter.

Robinson was drafted 13th overall by the Clippers in 2019, playing 75 games for the organization before being dealt to the Washington Wizards. In 113 career NBA games, Robinson has struggled to gain his footing, averaging just 4.5 PPG on 36.3% from the field. Flashing serious scoring prowess in college, Robinson has been unable to replicate that success at the NBA level.

While Robinson has not lived up to his draft position, the former Boston College standout has shown signs of life in the G-League. In 22 games for the Santa Cruz Warriors last season, Robinson averaged 20.2 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 3.8 APG. He did so on much better efficiency than he's shown at the NBA level, earning him an opportunity with Golden State.

It is possible that Robinson ends up back with Santa Cruz; however, he will have an opportunity to make Golden State's roster out of camp. If he plays anything like he did in the G-League last year, there is a good chance he gets the spot. The Warriors have been a great place for players looking to find themselves again, and while Robinson has not begun his career the way he anticipated, there is still time for the former lottery pick to turn things around.

